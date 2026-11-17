Robert Pattinson is confirmed as the new James Bond, blocking Jack Lowden's path. This casting decision secures Lowden's future in Slow Horses seasons 9 and 10.

Robert Pattinson has officially been selected to play James Bond in the next chapter of the iconic film franchise. This casting announcement ends the speculation surrounding a reboot of the spy series and confirms the actor as the new 007. The decision effectively closes the door on other frontrunners, including Jack Lowden, who has been widely discussed for the role over the past few weeks.

The path to this announcement was paved by a rigorous selection process conducted by Amazon. Director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman evaluated multiple high-profile candidates before finalizing their choice. Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor were all considered strong contenders. However, the production team ultimately determined that Pattinson offered the specific qualities required for the role. His recent collaboration with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three likely provided a significant advantage in the final decision-making phase.

Also read Jack Lowden gets major career boost after losing James Bond role to Robert Pattinson

Jack Lowden brings a unique dynamic to the character of River Cartwright in Slow Horses. His performance depicts a spy who is far from the suave, hyper-competent archetype traditionally associated with 007. River constantly makes mistakes, finds himself in embarrassing situations, and often serves as a laughingstock within his agency. Despite these flaws, the character frequently outmaneuvers his superiors, blending elements of a classic secret agent with the humor of a comedic protagonist. This contrast made Lowden a compelling candidate for a modern, grounded interpretation of the Bond legacy.

While Pattinson has previously demonstrated his ability to portray sophisticated spies in Tenet, his current saturation in the market raises questions. He recently starred in The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime, and is currently filming Dune: Part Three. Critics argue that his fame and overlapping roles, such as Batman, might distract from the iconic status of Bond. Additionally, Lowden was seen as fresher blood who could bring a distinct, everyman quality to the franchise that Pattinson might not provide.

Advertisement

The rejection of Lowden for the Bond position has immediate positive consequences for the Slow Horses series. Apple TV+ renewed the show for seasons 9 and 10, but there were concerns about Lowden's availability if he had accepted the Bond role. The cancellation of his 007 prospects removes this major conflict. Lowden can now fully commit to his character for the upcoming seasons without the pressure of balancing two major blockbusters. This stability ensures the continuity of the show's core narrative and cast.

Slow Horses season 7 is already completed and in post-production. Season 8 is currently in development at Apple TV+. The renewal for two additional seasons guarantees the show will continue beyond its previous run. The creative team, led by showrunner Douglas Urbanski, can now proceed with long-term storytelling plans. The resolution of the casting uncertainty allows the production to focus on maintaining the high quality that has defined the series since its debut.

The final decision to cast Pattinson highlights the preference for directors with established working relationships. Villeneuve's experience with the actor likely played a crucial part in securing the role over other talented nominees. While Lowden's potential tenure as Bond would have been an interesting departure from tradition, Pattinson brings a proven track record with the film's key creative leadership. The industry will now watch how this new interpretation of 007 compares to previous eras of the franchise.