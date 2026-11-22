Robert Pattinson stars as a former army captain recruited for a major bank robbery in The Take, streaming on Netflix January 15, 2027.

Robert Pattinson has signed on to star in a high-stakes heist thriller titled The Take, marking another significant addition to his diverse filmography. The actor will portray former Captain Noah, a character grappling with the transition from military service to civilian life. This new project arrives as Pattinson continues to dominate global cinema with roles in major franchises and auteur-driven films.

The Take Plot And Cast Details

The narrative follows Noah as he struggles to find stability after leaving the Army. His life changes when he is approached by charismatic master thief Christian Carter, played by Denzel Washington. Carter recruits Noah to join a specialized crew tasked with executing the heist of the richest bank in Manhattan. The plan is designed to be flawless, offering the crew what they believe is the score of a lifetime.

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Complications arise when the meticulous strategy encounters a personal hurdle. Noah's girlfriend, Rose, works as a teller at the target bank. Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Rose, creating a tension between loyalty and danger. Noah must navigate this emotional conflict while determining who on the crew he can trust to survive the operation.

Production Team And Creative Direction

Fernando Meirelles directs the film, bringing his distinctive visual style to the heist genre. Meirelles is known for his work on critically acclaimed projects such as The Two Popes. His involvement suggests a focus on character depth and atmospheric tension within the thriller framework.

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Simon Kinberg writes the screenplay, drawing from his experience with action-driven stories like Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Kinberg's script integrates the personal stakes of the characters with the mechanical precision required for a complex robbery. The collaboration between Meirelles and Kinberg aims to balance plot complexity with emotional resonance.

Supporting Cast And Release Information

Beyond the lead roles, the film features a robust ensemble cast. Danai Gurira appears as Oaklynn, adding depth to the crew dynamics. Sean Harris plays Logan, while Moisés Arias portrays Gabriel. Justin Kirk rounds out the primary team as Anderson, contributing to the group's varied skill sets.

The Take will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Friday, January 15, 2027. This streaming release positions the film for a global audience during a peak viewing period. Fans can expect a tight, suspenseful narrative delivered through high-quality production values and strong performances.

Pattinsons Current Cinematic Landscape

This role joins an already busy schedule for Robert Pattinson. He recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, further establishing his presence in blockbuster cinema. Audiences will also see him in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, set for release in December.

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The acquisition of The Take demonstrates Pattinsons commitment to diverse genres. By moving from science fiction epics to intimate heist thrillers, he showcases his range as an actor. The combination of a star-studded cast and a compelling storyline makes this a notable entry in 2027 streaming releases.