Robert Pattinson Announced as Next James Bond in Amazon MGM Video

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond in a video released Monday by Amazon MGM. The 40-year-old English actor succeeds Daniel Craig in the franchise's first outing without the Broccoli family.

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond in a video released Monday by Amazon MGM. The 40-year-old English actor, born and raised in London, succeeds Daniel Craig and becomes the most famous person ever to take on the most iconic role in cinema.

The announcement came in a classy photo and video of Pattinson holding the Walther PPK, released by Amazon in the morning. The news was instantly shared all over social media and became a major headline around the globe, the biggest positive development the entertainment world has had in months. The short clip showed Pattinson, dressed in a sharp tuxedo, holding a gun aloft, stepping out of the dark and into the light as the classic Bond theme played.

Also read Robert Pattinson named next James Bond, becoming seventh actor to play 007

Robert Pattinson Named New James Bond

The post was captioned Identity Confirmed, while a short message at the end of the teaser read 007. Denis Villeneuve directs the film. Pattinson called Bond one of the most legendary characters in cinema and said securing the role was the honor of a lifetime. He continued: To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

I could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. In his own statement, Villeneuve said: I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.

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While the announcement answers the biggest question hanging over the legendary spy franchise, there is still no firm timeline for when Villeneuve's Bond movie will go into production and when it will be released. Pattinson is a James Bond favorite who is suddenly the biggest star in Hollywood. He is also Edward Cullen in Twilight and Chris Hansen in Primetime. He played a consequential part in the Harry Potter franchise and he will join the Dune trilogy next month.

Pattinson Fits Modern Era Perfectly

He has already been in three hit films this year. Pattinson really is the perfect choice for the modern era. There is another important difference between him and his esteemed predecessors. As an actor, and he is a fantastic actor, he is not chained to a single defining personality.

He is not a chiseled jawline and a Barry's Bootcamp membership. He is not transferring an established spy performance onto another franchise, as Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore so ably did. Pattinson transforms, Streep-like, for every role he plays. Like Moore, he can be light and funny.

Like Dalton, he is a little weird. Like Craig, his piercing glare is as dangerous as a Walther PPK. Echoing that last point, one regular reader emailed this weekend saying: Based on his very first appearance in Twilight, and recalling his entering the eatery and eying Kristen Stewart the first time, he is the perfect Bond. Can he throw a punch like Connery?

Actor Brings Unpredictability To Role

Of that, I am not so certain. But, hey, he has got all the trainers in the world. Pattinson is also an enigma with a refreshingly low-key personal life. He is engaged to girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, but he is not a gossip pages fixture.

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There is still a lot we do not know about him, which is essential for a Bond. I am confident Pattinson will act the hell out of the part. His 007 will be unpredictable, a bit freaky and devoid of cliche. And with brilliant Dune director Denis Villeneuve at the helm, we are looking at a Casino Royale or a Skyfall here, not a The World Is Not Enough or Quantum of Solace.

In the early 1960s, Sean Connery was an up-and-comer with few credits to his name. Following in his formidable footsteps was George Lazenby, an Australian model with no acting experience who brazenly claimed otherwise during his pre-internet audition. Roger Moore played Simon Templar on TV's The Saint and Timothy Dalton came from the stage. Pierce Brosnan was Remington Steele and Sally Field's boyfriend in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Sure, Daniel Craig appeared in some big movies like Munich and Road to Perdition, but nothing on the scale of what Pattinson has done. At first, I was bothered by all that. I have written before that the best choice would have been to give a complete unknown his license to kill in order to allow savvy audiences to better escape into the MI6 spy's intoxicating world. There is an old-Hollywood magic there.

I also liked the idea of the role skewing younger again. The starting ages of previous 007s run the gamut: Craig (38), Brosnan (42), Dalton (41), Moore (45), Lazenby (29), Connery (31). But the reveal of a new Bond is a bit like the election of a new pope. No matter your beliefs regarding the direction of the church, it is hard not to get excited when he finally walks out onto the balcony.

Clearly the dearest hope of Amazon and MGM for their first 007 outing without the Broccoli family is that Pattinson, who is hugely popular with Gen Z and Millennials, brings in those viewers. Those viewers have little connection to the 64-year-old series that has not released a new film since 2021 and has not had a truly great one since 2012. And franchises today are temperamental things. Just look at Disney's ruination of the previously indestructible Star Wars.

In choosing Pattinson over Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor, execs will have figured: We have got one shot. However Pattinson fares, and I bet he does splendidly, Monday was a lot of fun for Bond fans.