Even the royal family took a moment to acknowledge Robert Pattinson's casting as the new James Bond.

that the British actor, whose career has seen a meteoric rise since he shimmered into the spotlight as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise, nabbed the sought-after role as 007 in the upcoming reboot.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond: Who Are the Frontrunners for the Next Bond Girl?

” Pattinson, 40, participated in a thorough audition process that included screen tests involving stunts, camera presence and dialogue earlier this year, while 36-year-olds Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor were widely considered the top contenders.

“I like taking jobs of younger actors,” Pattinson joked during aThe new film, “Bond 26,” helmed by “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve likely won’t hit theaters until 2028, but Pattinson’s casting is giving fans of the long-running franchise plenty to chat about in the meantime. Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday, following months of auditions and screen tests — and years of speculation.

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“Because he looks and often acts like an uncanny mix of the original Bond, Sean Connery, and the most debonair Bond, Pierce Brosnan,” wrote Anthony Hall on Facebook. “Shaken, not stirred... and worth every penny Amazon pays him. ” Another noted the Brosnan-style casting.

“Robert Pattinson is an adorable goofball who has been cosplaying the tough leading man ,” wrote Scotty Tune on. “I’m so excited for his take on bond - it’s giving Pierce Brosnan vibes for me. Less brute strength like Craig and more cunning suave.

”Plenty of comments on social media decried Pattinson’s casting, and offered up older actors like Michael Fassbender, Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth, and other comments couldn’t get past Pattinson’s résumé,“If you had told me back during the Twilight era that he would end up playing both Batman and Bond in the future, I probably would say ‘yeah pal take your meds’ but here we are. Life..

” While many were praising the actor for his range and long-running A-list status, “Bro’s literally entering his 3rd prime. ”, “He’s got a license to be a killer, Bella,” and “From human blood to vodka martini shaken not stirred. ”Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well.

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Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.