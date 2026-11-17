Robert Pattinson will play James Bond in the next 007 film after Josh O'Connor withdrew from contention, signing a three-film deal for more money. The casting drew mixed reactions and debate over whether Pattinson can embody the iconic role.

Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the next actor to play James Bond, following screen tests and competition from a field of actors reportedly including Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden.

The official teaser for the next 007 film includes no words, just Pattinson emerging from blackness with a gun in hand as the iconic Bond theme plays. At the top of the list before Pattinson was Josh O'Connor, who was an early favorite of Denis Villeneuve, the director of the next 007 movie, according to Hollywood industry expert Matthew Belloni.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

Josh O'Connor Drops Out Of Bond Race

Belloni said insiders told him the English actor, known for playing a young Charles in the Netflix series The Crown, was such a favorite that the role was his to lose. Villeneuve invited O'Connor in for screen tests with him and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman. But O'Connor had reservations about baggage associated with the role from the start, Belloni reported.

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He backed in and out of testing before taking himself out of the running, a decision that coincided with Pattinson moving to the top of the list. The actor who becomes the next James Bond has to commit to being part of a franchise, Belloni said, which could be part of the baggage that concerned O'Connor. Belloni said O'Connor and another top contender, Jack Lowden, were expected to sign on to four Bond movies.

Pattinson Secures Role With Better Deal

Pattinson was able to lower that commitment to three films. Pattinson also was able to ask for a whole lot more money than the others because he is more of an established star. He has proven himself a box-office draw in the Harry Potter, Twilight and Batman movies, and he has shown his acting talent playing complicated figures in independent films.

He is coming off a massive 2026 with roles in The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime and Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part Three. O'Connor has always been wary about embracing the spotlight. After landing the role of Charles in The Crown in 2018, he said he completely underestimated how fame would change his life. The actor, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing the then-Prince of Wales, said becoming a rising star was expletive-up.

I found it so impactful, people stopping me, he said in an interview, according to the Daily Mail. You want to be in stuff that's successful and seen, but I think sometimes we underestimate how powerful even a slight loss of anonymity can be. After The Crown, O'Connor mostly embraced roles in independent films, including the lead in Challengers opposite Zendaya, and returned to London theater in Golden Boy.

At a Golden Boy-related event, O'Connor responded to a reporter's question about speculation he was in the running to play Bond. He hinted at the possibility but also suggested he was no longer in contention, saying: No, no, no. We'll see but I doubt it. Pattinson's casting drew mixed reactions, with the Fox News @ Night nightcap panel debating their top picks for the role.

Can Pattinson Reimagine Iconic Spy Role

The choice could be bigger than mere new films in the franchise, as Ian Fleming's creation has rarely been more important for the Western psyche amid political division in America and a troubled Europe. But can Pattinson really be Bond? Bond is an old-school ultimate man's man who dresses above occasions, stays cool under pressure, is a lady's man, a secret agent and a spoiler of terrorist plots.

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At 40, Pattinson is the right age to play the long-running and arguably most iconic man's man in film history. Sean Connery was just 32 when Dr. No came out. But Pattinson is no Connery. He has the looks, almost, but is more emblematic of a weak Timothy Dalton than the unforgettable Connery or Roger Moore.

Still, he is more of a Bond than Daniel Craig, an actor never stately or commanding enough to carry the role. Like Craig, Pattinson has expressed anti-gun sentiments, saying in 2014 that he was quite anti-gun, though he has since been careful not to express political positions. Given the choices, it is not hard to see why Pattinson stood out, even though his roles in Harry Potter and Twilight were boyish, not Bond-like.

Connery's Bond set the standard of the tall, dark-haired, impeccably tailored agent who could go from a tuxedo to a wetsuit. The character is supposed to be both suave and understated, and very few can carry both off at once. Pattinson shares key physical attributes with Connery: he is tall, has dark hair and can look sharp in a tux. But can he look cool under pressure while emanating the danger of a lion in the tall grass?

I am hopeful, but previous roles never showed that Pattinson has the acting range or the manly bearing needed. In The Batman, he carried himself in a larger-than-life role with poise, but the strength was not there. He is too weak-chested and never quite gives the impression he is as sure of himself as Bond must be, a quality Frank Sinatra had. There can never be another Connery, so the comparison is not quite fair.

The question is whether Pattinson can carry the part forward into something this generation needs, in a time when so many prefer to apologize for or ignore the Western canon that produced a hero like Bond.