Robert Pattinson Details Intense Home Gym Training and Work Schedule for The Batman: Part 2 Amid Production Delays

Robert Pattinson has addressed public perception about his fitness for The Batman, revealing a strict daily workout routine and setting up a home gym for the sequel. He also discussed how he filled production delays by completing multiple other films and learned about a challenging 11-week night shoot schedule.

Actor Robert Pattinson has detailed his rigorous training regimen and ongoing preparations for the upcoming sequel The Batman: Part 2 in a recent interview. He directly countered the widespread assumption that he neglected physical training for the first film, stating he worked out intensively.

Pattinson explained that his own past comments downplaying the importance of exercise may have contributed to the perception that his physique was not sufficiently developed for the role. He shared specific anecdotes, such as working out twice daily, even at 3 a.m., yet still feeling his appearance did not reflect the effort. For the sequel, he has established a dedicated home gym in the Beverly Hills residence he shares with partner Suki Waterhouse and their two-year-old daughter.

The production of The Batman: Part 2, set to film near the Leavesden studios in London, has experienced significant delays during development and pre-production. To fill the extended waiting period, Pattinson accepted and completed numerous other film projects back-to-back, including The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, The Drama, Die My Love, and his self-produced film Primetime. He recounted that he kept taking on new movies as the Batman sequel remained postponed.

Pattinson also revealed that he recently learned about the demanding shooting schedule for the sequel, specifically being told by a stunt coordinator about an anticipated 11-week stretch of night shoots, even though he had not yet received an official schedule. While discussing his prolific output between Batman films, he expressed a degree of bemusement at how many projects he managed to complete.

The news context also includes references to other upcoming DCU projects like Supergirl featuring Jason Momoa's Lobo, and various actor updates concerning The Odyssey and Suki Waterhouse's music career, but the core focus remains on Pattinson's physical preparation and the production status of The Batman: Part 2





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Robert Pattinson The Batman Part 2 Workout Routine Production Delay Home Gym DC Sequel Night Shoots Film Projects

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