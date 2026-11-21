Amazon MGM Studios officially announces Robert Pattinson as the new 007. Pattinson makes his first public appearance since the announcement at The Odyssey screening in London on Friday.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially confirmed Robert Pattinson as the next actor to portray the iconic spy James Bond. The casting decision, which has dominated entertainment news for weeks, was finalized on Monday when corporate executives posted a photograph of Pattinson in the character's classic stance on Instagram with the caption stating he is James Bond. This official announcement transforms months of industry speculation into a concrete reality for the film franchise.

Pattinson Receives Ovation at The Odyssey Screening

Robert Pattinson made his first public appearance since the announcement on Friday night at a screening of Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey in Leicester Square, London. The actor, who is 40 years old, appeared in high spirits alongside his co-stars Tom Holland, Samantha Norton, and Himesh Patel during the event. Although the primary purpose of the gathering was to discuss Nolan's blockbuster adaptation of the Homer epic, host Edith Bowman directed the conversation toward Pattinson's new role.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as New James Bond After Amazon's $1 Billion Franchise Acquisition

When the audience began applauding, Bowman stood before the cast to offer official congratulations. She stated that she spoke for everyone in the room regarding the news about the new 007. Bowman expressed hope that the cast would eventually discuss the role in detail but emphasized that the immediate focus was to celebrate their extraordinary work on The Odyssey. She thanked Pattinson warmly as the room erupted in cheers and clapping.

Behind the Scenes of the 007 Casting Decision

Amazon purchased the creative rights to the Bond franchise for more than £1 billion last year, marking a significant shift in ownership from the Broccoli family. While the lead casting agent initially claimed the studio was seeking an unknown actor, bosses ultimately pursued a major Hollywood name to ensure the next movie became a blockbuster sensation. Pattinson was considered a desired actor for the role from the start, despite being a late addition to the audition process.

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Historical context suggests this was not the first time the studio looked at the Batman star. A decade ago, when the franchise was still managed by the Broccoli family, producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly eyed Pattinson after his success in the Harry Potter and Twilight series. However, once Pattinson secured the role of Batman in 2019, reports indicated that Broccoli shifted her focus away from the actor.

Competing Actors and Industry Speculation

Months of rumor and speculation preceded the official confirmation, with numerous high-profile actors rumored to be in the running. The Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who is 30 years old, was also tipped as a strong contender but ultimately missed out to Pattinson. Other actors who were in the final contention for the role include Calum Turner from Fantastic Beasts, Jack Lowden from Slow Horses, and Josh O'Connor from The Crown.

Pattinson engaged in a Q&A session after the screening with his co-stars, answering questions about his career and the film. The event highlighted the collaborative nature of Nolan's project, which also featured major stars like Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon. Pattinson played the villain Antinous in the adaptation, showcasing his ability to handle complex roles in large-scale productions.

Future Projects and Personal Life Updates

With the casting confirmed, the industry is now focused on who will be cast as the next Bond girl. Top contenders reportedly include Lily James, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maya Jama, and Florence Pugh. Pattinson, who hails from Barnet in north London, brings a fresh energy to the franchise after his successful tenure as the Dark Knight.

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Off-screen, Pattinson continues his relationship with actress, model, and singer Suki Waterhouse. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter and are currently engaged. The combination of Pattinson's proven box office draw and the massive investment by Amazon MGM Studios sets the stage for a highly anticipated new chapter in the James Bond legacy.