Robert Pattinson is set to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, with his first appearance likely delayed. Discover his upcoming films including Dune Part Three and The Batman Part II.

Robert Pattinson has been officially confirmed as the next actor to portray the iconic spy James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the long-running franchise. This casting decision marks a significant shift for the 007 series, as Pattinson brings a distinct dramatic pedigree and box-office appeal to the role. The news arrives as the actor stands on the brink of releasing several high-profile projects that have solidified his status as a leading figure in modern cinema.

Pattinson Confirmed as Next 007 Franchise Star

Robert Pattinson takes the mantle of James Bond following a career that has evolved significantly from his early breakthrough in the Twilight film series. While his early fame as a heartthrob initially limited his perceived range, Pattinson has consistently worked to dismantle that image through diverse and challenging roles. His transition into serious dramatic parts has been widely acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, proving his capability to carry major studio franchises.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

The confirmation places him among a legacy of talented actors who have defined the character over the decades. His casting suggests the producers are looking for an actor who can bring both star power and a unique, perhaps grittier, interpretation to the role of 007.

Denis Villeneuve Dune Trilogy Finale Details

Before assuming the role of James Bond, Robert Pattinson will appear in the final installment of Denis Villeneuve's Dune saga, titled Dune Part Three. The film is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, and will serve as a loose adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah. This project marks the first collaboration between the acclaimed director and the actor, bringing together two major forces in contemporary science fiction cinema.

Advertisement

Pattinson will make his series debut as Scytale, a Tleilaxu Face Dancer who serves as an antagonistic force within the narrative. The film expands the ensemble cast, reintroducing key figures such as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa. It also features increased roles for Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh, creating a densely populated narrative landscape. Although the script is expected to diverge from the source material in certain areas, Pattinson's involvement adds a layer of unpredictable energy to the concluding chapter.

The Take Netflix Drama Casts Denzel Washington

Following the Dune finale, Pattinson is set to star in a new thriller titled The Take, directed by Fernando Meirelles. The film is scheduled to release on January 15, 2027, through a hybrid release strategy involving limited theaters and the Netflix streaming platform. The plot centers on Noah, a former military member played by Pattinson, who is recruited by a master thief to rob a Manhattan bank.

The narrative twist involves Noah's girlfriend, portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones, who works as a teller at the targeted institution. Denzel Washington headlines the project as the accomplished thief leading the heist, supported by a cast that includes Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, and Moisés Arias. The screenplay was written by Simon Kinberg, known for his work on the Sherlock Holmes and Star Wars franchises, promising a story filled with double-crosses and tension.

The Batman Sequel Faces Release Delays

Robert Pattinson returns to the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II, which is currently slated for release on February 18, 2028. The sequel has experienced a complex production timeline, with the initial release date set for October 3, 2025, being pushed back due to various industry disruptions. These included the SAG-AFTRA strike and scheduling conflicts for writer and director Matt Reeves.

Advertisement

Recent developments indicate that filming is nearly complete, with Steven Soderbergh stepping in to assist in finishing the project. The film will continue the story established in the first feature and the HBO series The Penguin. Returning cast members include Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, and Bryan Tyree-Henry. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film promises to explore new dynamics within Gotham City under the leadership of Pattinson's Batman.