Robert Pattinson Confirmed as Next James Bond Under Director Denis Villeneuve

Robert Pattinson will take over as James Bond from Daniel Craig, reuniting with director Denis Villeneuve under Amazon MGM Studios. Pattinson called the role the honor of a lifetime.

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond, taking over the iconic role from Daniel Craig. The British actor will reunite with director Denis Villeneuve, who is preparing to bring the secret agent back to the big screen.

The casting ends months of speculation over which actor would inherit one of Hollywood's most recognizable roles. Pattinson said in a statement that playing 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I am deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me, he said. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

Also read Robert Pattinson Leading James Bond Race Amidst Amazon MGM Offers

Villeneuve Welcomes New James Bond Actor

I could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. Villeneuve praised Pattinson in his own statement about the casting. Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey, he said. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.

Advertisement

I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin. Pattinson takes over following Daniel Craig's five-film run as Bond, which concluded with 2021's No Time to Die.

He becomes the latest star to carry the franchise as it enters a new era under Amazon MGM. His casting follows an unusually public guessing game over Bond's future, with Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Jacob Elordi and several other actors linked to the coveted role at different stages. Pattinson ultimately emerged from a crowded field as the studio looked for a star capable of carrying the franchise for years.

Pattinson Returns To Work With Director

The casting reunites Pattinson with Villeneuve, who previously worked with the actor on Dune: Part Three. Villeneuve was announced as the franchise's next director in 2025. For Pattinson, Bond adds another major character to a resume already anchored by Bruce Wayne. The actor debuted as Batman in Matt Reeves' 2022 film and is expected to return for its sequel.

Pattinson is known for The Batman and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in addition to his work with Villeneuve. His selection marks a new chapter for the long-running spy series as it moves forward under new studio leadership. The role of James Bond remains one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and Pattinson will now carry that legacy into its next era.