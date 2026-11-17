Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond directed by Denis Villeneuve. Brad Pitt reveals he would play the villain in Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming 007 film.

Robert Pattinson has officially been confirmed as the next actor to portray the iconic secret agent James Bond, a casting decision announced on Monday by Amazon MGM Studios. The 40-year-old actor, previously known for his roles in the Twilight saga and as Batman, replaces Daniel Craig in the long-running franchise. The announcement follows months of intense speculation and secretive screen tests that kept the final selection under wraps until the last moment.

Brad Pitt Opens Door to Villain Role

Brad Pitt expressed his immediate enthusiasm for Pattinson's casting during the premiere of his new Netflix film, The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth, on Monday night. The Oscar winner stated he loves the idea of Pattinson taking on the role and praised the actor's choices, calling him the real deal. Pitt also revealed he would be open to playing the antagonist in the upcoming film directed by Denis Villeneuve. He cited Javier Bardem's performance in the 2012 film Skyfall as a high benchmark, noting that while Bardem filled those tall shoes well, Pitt would be up for the challenge.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

Casting Process and Director Influence

The path to Pattinson's casting involved a highly confidential process that concluded with the actor learning of his selection on Sunday morning. Screen tests were conducted throughout the previous month, with between three and five actors reaching the final stages of the evaluation. Reports indicate that director Denis Villeneuve played a pivotal role in the decision, having previously worked with Pattinson on Dune 3. Villeneuve had consistently advocated for Pattinson, and his friendship with the director likely secured the role despite other prominent names being considered earlier in the process.

Betting Odds and Competing Candidates

Before the official announcement, bookmakers had listed Cillian Murphy as the frontrunner to play the next Bond villain, with odds standing at 29%. Barry Keoghan and Idris Elba followed closely with odds of 23% and 19% respectively. Other actors listed on betting platforms included Adam Driver, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, and Oscar Isaac. Prior to Pattinson's rise, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner were also reported to be top of the shortlist for the lead role, but neither advanced to the final casting decision.

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Official Studio Statement and Creative Team

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the casting as a defining moment for the studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond. He highlighted Pattinson's remarkable range and magnetic screen presence as key factors in the selection. The upcoming film will feature a world-class creative team, with Denis Villeneuve directing and Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing. Tanya Lapointe is set to serve as executive producer, while Steven Knight will write the brilliant script for the new chapter in the franchise.

Franchise Impact and Public Reaction

The official James Bond account on Instagram shared the news by posting a picture of Pattinson holding a gun, simply captioning it that Robert Pattinson is James Bond. At 40, Pattinson represents a perfect age for the character, appealing to millennials through his Twilight nostalgia and attracting younger audiences via his Batman roles. This casting marks a shift from previous Bond films that often leaned on lesser-known actors, positioning a well-known star in the lead. The announcement has generated significant buzz, marking the beginning of a new era for the 007 franchise under the stewardship of Amazon MGM Studios.