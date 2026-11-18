Robert Pattinson will become the seventh actor to play James Bond in an untitled 26th film directed by Denis Villeneuve. The casting follows a five-year search and Amazon's takeover of creative control from the Broccoli family.

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios. The 40-year-old British actor will become the seventh actor to portray 007 in the still-untitled 26th film in the franchise.

The announcement was made Monday via the official 007 website and was accompanied by a teaser clip of Pattinson dressed in a tuxedo and pointing a gun while the iconic Bond theme played. James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime, Pattinson said in a statement. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

Also read Robert Pattinson As James Bond Or Bond Villain: What Did The Actor Say?

The news drew mixed reactions on Fox News, where a panel debated the casting. Fox News opinion noted that at 40, Pattinson is the right age for the long-running role. Sean Connery was just 32 when his first Bond film, Dr. No, came out. French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond film.

We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007, Villeneuve said, adding that Pattinson has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. Villeneuve is behind the Dune trilogy, the third installment of which costars Pattinson and comes out next month. Production on the next Bond movie will begin soon.

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No plot details or other casting for the next movie, based on a script from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, have been announced. It is not yet known if any actors from the previous films may return for what is widely expected to be a reboot of the series. Pattinson joins an elite club.

Previous James Bond Actors History

Just six actors have portrayed 007, beginning with Sean Connery in 1962s Dr. No. The most recent was Daniel Craig, who appeared as Bond in five films over 15 years, starting with 2006s Casino Royale and most recently in 2021s No Time to Die. Craigs last turn ended with a closing credit promise that James Bond will return, and speculation simmered ever since. For five years, Bond was missing while corporate handlers battled.

In 2022, Amazon paid more than 8.56 billion dollars for Bonds parent company, MGM, and the rights to distribute the 007 movies. Tensions emerged as Barbara Broccoli, who maintained creative control thanks to a deal her late father Albert Cubby Broccoli made with novelist Ian Fleming, was reportedly distrustful of the data-driven Amazon. The standoff was broken a year later with a new deal handing creative control to Amazon MGM Studios for an undisclosed sum.

Casting Contest For Bond Role

The hunt for the next Bond then began gathering steam. Casting officially began in May of this year, while second-round auditions were said to have been held in August. Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh OConnor were reportedly in the running. Other names floated in the press included Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Tom Holland, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Theo James and Jacob Elordi.

For years, fans of Idris Elba championed him for the role. But Elba shut down the idea of a non-white Bond as unrealistic and said rumors around him were never based in truth. James Bond was written how he was written for a reason, Elba told GQ in June. In realistic terms, some markets just dont go for that, Elba said of a Black man playing 007.

Bonds casting followed screen tests and competition from actors including Callum Turner, Josh OConnor and Jack Lowden. Fox News opinion argued it is not hard to see why Pattinson stood out, though his roles in Harry Potter and the Twilight films were boyish, not Bond-like. Pattinson has had a stellar year.

In addition to The Drama and The Odyssey, he is courting awards buzz for his portrayal of To Catch a Predator creator Chris Hansen in this falls Primetime. Fox News noted Pattinson earned early Oscar buzz after the first trailer for Primetime showcased his uncanny performance as Hansen. He has also been filming as Bruce Wayne and Batman in the upcoming The Batman: Part II. The Batman: Part II comes from Warner Bros.

Fox News Opinion On Casting

, which is owned by CNNs parent company. Fox News opinion questioned whether Pattinson can truly be Bond. Bond is an old-school ultimate mans man who dresses above occasions, is cool under pressure, is a ladys man, a secret agent and spoiler of terrorist plots. The opinion piece argued Pattinson is more emblematic of a weak Timothy Dalton than the unforgettable Sean Connery or Roger Moore.

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It added that he is more of a Bond than Daniel Craig, an actor never stately or commanding enough to carry the role. Disappointingly, like Craig, Pattinson has expressed anti-gun sentiments. In interviews promoting the 2014 film The Rover, Pattinson said he was quite anti-gun. But that was a long time ago and Pattinson has since been careful not to express political positions.

This is good, as we dont need more divisive political rhetoric from actors who are seemingly embarrassed by their roles. Sean Connerys Bond set the standard of the tall, dark-haired, impeccably tailored agent who could effortlessly go from a tuxedo to a wetsuit. The character is supposed to be both suave and understated, and very few can carry both off at once. Bonds lines are supposed to be dry and straightforward.

He is never weak, though he can be captured and beaten. The official teaser for the next 007 film includes no words, just Pattinson, gun in hand, emerging from blackness with the iconic Bond theme strumming. This tells us nothing, but it is on theme. Pattinson shares key physical attributes with Connery.

He is tall, has dark hair and an ability to look sharp in a tux. But can Pattinson look cool under pressure while emanating the danger of a lion in the tall grass? I am hopeful, but previous roles never showed that Pattinson has the acting range or the manly bearing needed to pull this off, Fox News opinion stated.

In The Batman (2022), Pattinson showed he could carry himself in a larger-than-life role and had the poise to make the part believable, but the strength was not there. He is too weak-chested and never quite gives the impression he is as sure of himself as Bond must be. Frank Sinatra, for example, had this quality. So, OK, there can never be another Connery; therefore, the comparison is not quite fair.

Then, can Pattinson carry the part forward into something this generation needs? So many today prefer to apologize for or ignore the Western canon that produced a fictional hero like Bond, a man willing and able to risk his life to save us. James Bond, at his best, is sophisticated, but hardly a snob.

He has what the Spanish call duende, a characteristic author James Michener said is almost indefinable, as it means something with taste, refinement, beauty, perfection and elegance. This could be bigger than mere new films in the franchise, as Ian Flemings creation was never more important for the Western psyche than now. In this time of political division in America and a weak and troubled Europe, the West needs its myths and heroes.