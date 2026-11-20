Robert Pattinson becomes the seventh James Bond actor, prompting strong reactions from Gogglebox cast members who questioned his suitability and acting resume.

Robert Pattinson has officially been confirmed as the seventh actor to portray the iconic secret agent James Bond, a casting announcement that sent shockwaves through the television landscape. The 40-year-old actor, previously globally recognized for his role as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series, received his official notification just one day before the public reveal on Monday. This high-profile appointment marks a significant shift for the long-running franchise, which is now under the creative control of Amazon MGM Studios following a change in management from the Broccoli family.

Public Reaction and Viewer Confusion

The television cast of Gogglebox delivered immediate and often skeptical commentary on the news, highlighting a disconnect between critical acclaim and public perception. Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner expressed clear dissatisfaction with the choice, stating they did not want a Bond character who appeared pale and interesting. Referring directly to Pattinson's past role, they sarcastically told him to get back into his coffin as Edward.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as Next James Bond After Daniel Craig Era

Confusion regarding the actor's identity was widespread among the viewers. Jenny, a member of the cast, admitted she had never heard of him, jokingly mispronouncing his name as Robert Pattington. Her companion Lee repeated the confusion, exclaiming disbelief at the name Robert Paddington, illustrating a significant gap in name recognition for the new 007.

Siblings Pete and Sophie also questioned the casting, asking if Pattinson was the same person who played Batman. They suggested alternative candidates for the role, including singers Lewis Capaldi and actor Bradley Walsh. Meanwhile, Tom Malone exclaimed surprise that a man named Robert could play James Bond, while his family members Giles and Mary expressed disappointment that their preferred choice, Jack Lowden, was not selected.

Advertisement

Bezos Influence and Casting Process

The decision to cast Pattinson involved high-level executive intervention and a secretive selection process. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and husband of Lauren Sanchez, was heavily involved in the final selection. Bezos confirmed that the casting procedure was extremely tight, narrowing the field to five extraordinarily talented actors before conducting old-fashioned screen tests with full costumes and scenes.

Initially, there was bias against Pattinson because he was already a famous actor from the Twilight saga. Bezos noted that they had considered casting someone more unknown to bring fresh energy to the role. However, during the screening test, the decision became obvious to the producers and executives. They concluded that Pattinson embodied the necessary qualities to deliver the part effectively.

Lauren Sanchez played a pivotal role in the final decision. After viewing a copy of the audition tape, she was captivated by Pattinson's performance. She ruled that he possessed the specific looks, sex appeal, and talent required to succeed in the role. This endorsement from Sanchez helped sway the producers, who had been unable to make a definitive decision earlier in the process.

Production Details and Future Implications

Robert Pattinson was a late entry into the race for the role, joining the shortlist at the eleventh hour alongside other A-listers like Nicholas Hoult. Previous reports had suggested that actors such as Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor were the primary contenders. The secret nature of the process meant that Pattinson did not learn he had been chosen until Sunday morning, the day before the official announcement.

Advertisement

The next James Bond film will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, marking the first release since Amazon acquired the MGM studio. This transition represents a major strategic move for the streaming giant, which aims to capitalize on the global appeal of the franchise. Pattinson's recent filmography, including The Odyssey and The Drama, demonstrates his range beyond his earlier vampire role.

As the franchise prepares for this new era, the casting of Pattinson sets the stage for a potentially controversial but highly anticipated installment. The Gogglebox reaction highlights the diverse opinions surrounding the choice, with some viewers embracing the change while others remain skeptical. The upcoming film will test whether Pattinson can successfully inhabit the legacy of 007 for a new generation of audiences.