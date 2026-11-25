Amazon MGM Studios confirms Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond for a 2028 debut, while an auction features weapons from Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan films starting at $8,000.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced that Robert Pattinson will assume the mantle of James Bond, marking a definitive end to years of industry speculation regarding the character's next iteration. The studio confirmed this casting decision following the departure of Daniel Craig, who concluded his tenure in a dramatic fashion that killed off the spy for the first time in franchise history. This appointment makes Pattinson the seventh actor to portray the iconic double-oh agent in an official feature film.

Pattinson Cast as Seventh Official James Bond

The confirmation of Robert Pattinson as the new spy brings a fresh dynamic to the long-running franchise as the studio prepares for the actor's debut in 2028. While the announcement has sparked immediate debate among fans, with some critics arguing that Pattinson is too widely recognized for other roles to fully embody the character, others view him as a perfect fit for the legacy. This casting decision comes after a significant transition period where the franchise was fully acquired by Amazon MGM Studios, shifting the production landscape for the next chapter.

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Props from Brosnan and Craig Era Up for Bid

In conjunction with the casting news, a selection of iconic weapons used by previous agents is now available for purchase through a public auction. The items on offer include a grappling pistol famously wielded by Pierce Brosnan and firearms utilized by Daniel Craig during their respective tenures as the world's most famous spy. Each of these historical artifacts has a starting bid of $8,000, with the final sale price determined by the bidding activity when the auction concludes in early December.

Significance of Pierce Brosnan Grappling Pistol

Among the lots, the grappling pistol used by Pierce Brosnan holds particular value for collectors due to its role in the opening sequence of his first film as the character. This specific weapon represents the very first tool used by Brosnan during his time in the role, making it a significant talking point for enthusiasts even though it has undergone restoration. The item serves as a tangible link to the era that preceded Daniel Craig's gritty reboot and offers a glimpse into the technical stunts that defined the previous generation of films.

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Market Reaction and Fan Debate on Casting

Opinions regarding the choice of Robert Pattinson are currently divided, reflecting the intense scrutiny that every new Bond actor faces from a global audience. Some observers believe that the actor's established fame in other genres might distract from the character's anonymity, while proponents argue that his dramatic range is ideally suited for the modern interpretation of the spy. The franchise has faced a long hiatus between the exit of Daniel Craig and this eventual announcement, during which time the production rights were consolidated under Amazon MGM Studios.

Future Outlook for Bond Films in 2028

As fans reflect on the legacies of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and the recent Craig era, the introduction of a new actor inevitably stirs interest in the older movies currently streaming. The next time audiences see James Bond, it will be with a completely fresh start, devoid of the narrative threads that concluded Craig's run. While details about the plot and tone remain scarce, the confirmation of the casting ensures that the seventh iteration of the character will not be long in coming, with the debut scheduled for 2028.

Related Collectibles and Auction Opportunities

For collectors looking to expand beyond the James Bond memorabilia, the auction environment also features items from other major sci-fi franchises. Bidders can find rare pieces such as the complete T-800 SFX ensemble from Terminator 2, though enthusiasts are advised to be cautious of the high costs associated with such specialized props. Additionally, unique collectibles like rare Mego Star Trek toys that capture the essence of the original line are available for those interested in vintage pop culture artifacts.