Robert Pattinson is confirmed as the new James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios, while GB News presenter Martin Daubney mistakenly claims the British actor is American during a live broadcast.

Robert Pattinson has been officially confirmed as the next actor to portray the iconic character James Bond. The announcement was made by the 007 film franchise's official Instagram account on Monday, marking a significant shift for the long-running spy series. The social media post featured an image of Pattinson holding a gun, accompanied by a caption simply stating that he is the new 007.

Pattinson Casting Confirmed by Amazon

Robert Pattinson released a statement shortly after the news broke, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity. He described the role as the honor of a lifetime and acknowledged the creative team behind the project. Pattinson specifically thanked Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, and Tanya Seghatchian for their belief in him. He added that joining the partnership with Amazon MGM Studios was a dream come true and expressed excitement for the work ahead.

Also read Robert Pattinson Selected as New James Bond Actor in Bond 26

Daubney Mistakenly Claims Bond Is American

The casting news sparked a viral moment when GB News presenter Martin Daubney made an error during a live broadcast. Daubney introduced the story by saying the new James Bond was Robert Pattinson, referencing his role in vampire movies. He then insisted that the actor was not British, arguing that the character should be British. Daubney only corrected himself after turning to co-presenter Christopher Hope for verification.

When Daubney asked if Pattinson was American, Hope confirmed that the actor is indeed British. Daubney quickly backpedalled, admitting his mistake and declaring that the appointment was great. He joked that he had been 00-choppered, referring to the popular British term for being fired or made to look foolish. The on-air gaffe prompted immediate reactions from viewers online.

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Sir Roger Moore's Son Backs New Choice

Geoffrey Moore, the son of former Bond actor Sir Roger Moore, publicly supported the casting decision. He told the Daily Mail that he believes Pattinson will make a fine Bond. Geoffrey noted that the actor has the necessary experience and hits the right demographic. He also emphasized that Pattinson is British, correcting the narrative that had emerged from the news channel blunder.

Before the final decision was announced, there was speculation about various actors, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Jacob Elordi. Geoffrey Moore had stated that he trusted producer Barbara Broccoli and Amazon to make the correct call. He suggested that the franchise should return to its roots, recalling that the original literary Bond was a drinker and a skilled marksman.

Debate Over Franchise Direction and Gender

The casting comes after Daniel Craig left the role in 2021, leading to a period of uncertainty for the franchise. There had been discussions about whether the character should be updated to address criticisms regarding sexism. Geoffrey Moore argued against casting a female Bond, suggesting that such a character should have her own separate franchise. He compared the idea to having a Superman and a Superwoman.

Moore acknowledged that women can play spy roles well, citing Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde. However, he maintained that a female 007 should have her own distinct story. He humorously suggested that a female spy named Jemima could be smarter and more elegant, resulting in less fighting and more bickering. The announcement solidifies Pattinson's place in cinematic history as the newest iteration of Ian Fleming's legendary spy.