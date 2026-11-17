Amazon MGM Studios confirms Robert Pattinson as the new 007, succeeding Daniel Craig. The casting decision ends speculation and divides fans, marking a new era for the franchise under Denis Villeneuve.

The wait for a successor to Daniel Craig ended on Monday when Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Robert Pattinson has been cast as the new James Bond. The 40-year-old actor defeated competition from Callum Turner and Jack Lowden to secure the iconic role, a move that has immediately sparked intense debate among global fans regarding his suitability for the spy franchise.

Robert Pattinson Claims He Would Be Embarrassing As Bond

Following the announcement, social media users rediscovered a 2010 interview where Pattinson expressed significant doubt about his potential to play the character. During the red carpet for the film Remember Me, he starred opposite former 007 Pierce Brosnan, who played his father in the movie. When asked if working with Brosnan would inspire him to take on the role, the then-24-year-old actor responded with humility and self-deprecation.

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He told the journalist, Oh, that is big shoes to fill. If I did it right now, probably pretty bad! Pretty embarrassing. The comment highlights a stark contrast between his previous hesitation and his current acceptance of the part, which has led many observers to joke about how well the old clip has aged since its original airing.

Pattinson was not shy about his reservations in other instances either. Fourteen years prior to the recent casting news, he appeared red-faced when questioned about becoming Bond again. At that time, he questioned why reporters kept asking him, noting that there already was a James Bond. He added that he did not know and that he loved James Bond, but his awkward delivery suggested a lack of readiness for the mantle.

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Creative Team And Studio Confidence In Pattinson

Despite the fan skepticism, studio executives remain firmly committed to the choice. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the announcement as a defining moment for the studio and a significant milestone in the history of the character. He emphasized that the iconic figure has captivated audiences for more than six decades.

Hopkins cited Pattinson remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity as the primary reasons for selecting him to carry the legacy forward. The executive expressed confidence that this new partnership would usher in a new era for the franchise, supported by a world-class creative team assembled to guide the transition.

The production team includes acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, who is at the helm of the new film. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached as producers, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer. The script is being written by Steven Knight, marking a significant shift in creative direction for the 007 series under its new ownership structure.

Robert Pattinson Responds To Casting Announcement

Shortly after the official news broke, Robert Pattinson released a statement expressing his gratitude and excitement. He described James Bond as one of the most legendary characters in cinema and stated that being entrusted with the role is the honor of a lifetime. He explicitly thanked Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, and Tanya Lapointe for their belief in him.

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The actor admitted that saying the role is a dream come true is an understatement. He emphasized his excitement about the partnership and the work ahead with the fantastic team. His response contrasted sharply with his earlier reticence, signaling a full commitment to the challenges of modernizing the spy genre.

Franchise History And Previous Bond Actors

The transition marks the end of the Daniel Craig era and introduces a new chapter for the property. Pierce Brosnan previously held the role for four films, including GoldenEye in 1995, Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World Is Not Enough in 1999, and Die Another Day in 2002. Brosnan is no longer just a predecessor but has a direct professional history with the new actor through Remember Me.

Pattinson brings a different pedigree to the role, having previously proven his popularity with teenagers as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. He also established himself as a serious dramatic actor through his portrayal of Batman, which demonstrated his ability to carry a major franchise. His casting ends a lengthy period of speculation involving younger actors like Jack Lowden and Callum Turner.