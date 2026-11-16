Robert Pattinson officially becomes James Bond. Discover the top contenders for the next Bond girl, including Sydney Sweeney and Maya Jama, as Denis Villeneuve prepares to direct.

Robert Pattinson has officially been appointed as the next James Bond, a move that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left fans both shaken and stirred. The announcement, which took place on Monday, marks a significant transition for the iconic spy franchise as Pattinson, aged 40, prepares to take over the mantle from the outgoing star Daniel Craig. This casting decision caps a speculative period where other names like Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and an unnamed mystery actor were previously considered top contenders for the role.

Production Details and Directorial Vision

The upcoming film will be helmed by acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on the Dune series. Amazon, which acquired the rights to the James Bond franchise earlier this year, is heavily invested in this new era of the 007 series. Reports indicate that Villeneuve has been actively pushing for specific talent to join the cast, signaling a desire to modernize the character dynamics while maintaining the classic appeal of the series. The production is scheduled to commence filming throughout 2027, giving the studio ample time to assemble a globally appealing cast.

Also read Robert Pattinson named next James Bond, becoming seventh actor to play 007

Sydney Sweeney Endorsed by Former Bond Star

Trina Parks, the 79-year-old actress who made history as the first African American Bond girl in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever, has publicly endorsed Sydney Sweeney for the role. Parks, who played the deadly henchwoman Thumper opposite Sean Connery, stated in an interview with the Telegraph that the 29-year-old Euphoria star possesses the ideal qualities for a modern Bond companion. She emphasized that audiences today seek a woman with ownership over her sexuality and independence, traits she believes Sweeney embodies with Hollywood-classic poise.

Rumors surrounding Sweeney's potential casting gained traction last year when she attended the wedding of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. With Amazon now holding the franchise rights, speculation linked the actress to the role. Villeneuve is reportedly so keen on her involvement that he has reportedly invested part of his fortune into an upcoming lingerie range launched for the actress. When questioned by Variety about the rumors, Sweeney remained cautious, noting she is a huge fan of the franchise but that her interest depends heavily on the script.

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Maya Jama's Rising Odds and Career Shift

Another major contender making waves in the betting markets is Maya Jama, the 32-year-old presenter who recently stepped down from hosting Love Island. Jama has signed a seven-figure global deal with Netflix and a multi-project agreement with William Morris Endeavor, positioning her to conquer Hollywood. Her recent appearance in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors, including a notable helicopter stunt, has bolstered her profile as an actress capable of handling action-oriented roles.

Betting giant William Hill slashed Jama's odds to 5/1, down from 7/1, following her exit from Love Island. Spokesman Lee Phelps noted that Jama is likely eyeing major film roles now that her hosting duties have concluded. With filming set to begin in 2027, Jama's rapid transition from television presenter to potential cinematic leading lady suggests she is a serious favorite for the next Bond girl position. The combination of her growing acting resume and strategic media moves makes her a compelling choice for the next chapter of the 007 saga.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The search for the next Bond girl reflects the franchise's ongoing effort to evolve its female leads while honoring its legacy. Past companions like Ursula Andress, Michelle Yeoh, Jane Seymour, Eva Green, and Léa Seydoux have all left their mark on the series. As Pattinson steps into the role, the choice of his on-screen partner will be critical in defining the tone of the new era under Villeneuve's direction. The intersection of traditional spy thriller elements with modern storytelling demands a cast that can balance charisma with depth, a challenge that both Sweeney and Jama appear eager to accept.