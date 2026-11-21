Amazon confirms Robert Pattinson as the new 007, succeeding the Broccoli family era, with a release date set for at least 2028.

Amazon has officially announced that 40-year-old actor Robert Pattinson will take on the role of James Bond. This casting decision marks the seventh actor to portray the iconic 00007 spy, ending a decades-long era under the control of the Broccoli family. The announcement confirms that the franchise has transitioned from its traditional stewardship to the ownership of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Jeff Bezos Leads Franchise Acquisition

The rights to the James Bond intellectual property were acquired last year by Jeff Bezos, allowing Amazon to secure a license to produce new entries in the series. Bezos is reported to have been heavily involved in the casting process for this new chapter. His wife, Lauren Sanchez, was also cited as being captivated by the auditions for the lead role, indicating a high level of personal interest in the selection of the new 007.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as New James Bond After Amazon's $1 Billion Franchise Acquisition

Robert Pattinson Audition Process

Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to join the lineage of actors who have played the British secret agent. The name Pattinson was not initially suspected by many observers, but the casting has now been formalized by the studio. Amazon is leveraging its streaming platform to distribute the new films, ensuring that the franchise remains accessible to a global audience through its existing infrastructure.

Release Timeline and Eon Legacy

The new James Bond film featuring Robert Pattinson will not be released until at least 2028. This long lead time follows the conclusion of the previous era managed by Eon Productions. Eon Productions created 25 Bond films, establishing a rich cinematic history that includes classics like Goldfinger and Skyfall. Other productions, such as the 1967 spoof Casino Royale and the 1983 Never Say Never Again, exist outside this official canon.

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Classic Films Available on Prime Video

All 25 Eon Productions films are currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Sky. The catalog includes titles like Goldfinger, which is ranked as the supreme entry in many departments. It features Sean Connery as the best 007, Gert Frobe as the villain Auric Goldfinger, and the memorable henchman Oddjob played by Harold Sakata. The film is noted for its iconic Aston Martin DB5 and the theme song by Shirley Bassey.

Historical Context of Bond Cinemas

When Goldfinger premiered in September 1964, the craze for James Bond was compared to Beatlemania. Crowds at the Odeon Leicester Square broke through security barriers and smashed glass windows, startling the cast. This level of fervor highlights the cultural impact that the new Amazon era aims to replicate with Robert Pattinson. The transition to a new actor and a new distributor represents a significant shift in the history of the franchise.