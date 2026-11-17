Robert Pattinson officially becomes the new James Bond as Amazon MGM Studios confirms the casting. Meanwhile, prediction markets name Cillian Murphy as the top contender to play the next villain in the franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced Robert Pattinson as the next actor to portray the iconic British secret agent James Bond. The studio confirmed the casting decision on Monday through an Instagram post featuring Pattinson holding a gun, captioned ' Robert Pattinson is James Bond.' This announcement ends weeks of intense speculation regarding the succession of Daniel Craig, who retired from the role in 2021.

Prediction Markets Favor Cillian Murphy for Villain Role

While Pattinson secures the lead role, prediction app Kalshi has identified Cillian Murphy as the frontrunner to play the upcoming film's antagonist. The 50-year-old Irish actor leads the betting odds with a 29% chance of being cast as the villain. This prediction places him ahead of other prominent actors in the running for the role, highlighting a specific fan and market preference for the Peacemaker star.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

Barry Keoghan follows Murphy as the second most likely candidate, with a 23% probability of landing the part. The Irish actor, aged 34, brings significant recent acclaim from roles in films like The Banshees of Inisherin. Idris Elba ranks third in the predictions with a 19% chance, bringing his 54 years of age and established action pedigree to the list of potential adversaries for the new 007.

The platform also lists four other actors as potential villains for the next James Bond installment. These include Adam Driver, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, and Oscar Isaac. Their inclusion suggests a wide net cast by the market for the character who will oppose Pattinson's 007 in the forthcoming cinematic entry.

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Robert Pattinson Expresses Gratitude for Career Milestone

Pattinson spoke to Variety shortly after the official announcement to express his deep gratitude for the opportunity. He described joining the James Bond franchise as 'the honor of a lifetime' and emphasized his appreciation for the trust placed in him by the production team. The Twilight star noted that playing 007 is a dream come true, surpassing his initial expectations.

He specifically thanked Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe, and the entire team at Amazon MGM Studios. Pattinson highlighted his excitement about partnering with this 'fantastic team' and expressed eagerness to begin the work ahead. His statement underscored the collaborative nature of the project and his commitment to honoring the character's legacy.

Creative Team and Production Details Revealed

The studio emphasized the world-class creative team assembled for this new era of James Bond. Denis Villeneuve will direct the film, bringing his visual mastery from franchises like Dune to the spy thriller genre. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are set to produce, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. Steven Knight has written the brilliant script that will drive the narrative forward.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, declared the announcement a defining moment for the studio. He stated that introducing Robert Pattinson marks a significant milestone in the history of the 007 character, which has captivated audiences for more than six decades. Hopkins praised Pattinson's remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity as ideal traits for carrying the legacy forward.

The casting process involved rigorous auditions, with final rounds taking place last month at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. This location has deep historical ties to the franchise, having been the primary base for earlier Bond films. The selection of Pattinson came after a shortlist that included Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and a mystery actor who was previously considered the favorite.

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Actresses Compete for Next Bond Girl Role

Attention has shifted from the lead actor to the actresses rumored to play the next Bond girl. Sydney Sweeney has emerged as a prominent name in the discussions, receiving a public endorsement from Trina Parks. Parks, aged 79, made history as the first Black actress to play a Bond girl in the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever opposite Sean Connery.

Parks told The Telegraph that she believes Sydney, aged 29, would be 'wonderful' in the role. She argued that modern Bond requires a woman with 'ownership over her sexuality,' a quality she sees in Sweeney. Parks highlighted the actress's talent, Hollywood classic style, and poise as assets that fit the evolving demands of the character for contemporary audiences.

Another name circulating for the role is Maya Jama, the 32-year-old presenter who recently quit hosting Love Island. Jama secured a seven-figure global deal with Netflix and has transitioned into acting with roles in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors. She has also signed a representation deal with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor, positioning her for major Hollywood opportunities.

The industry buzz surrounding these casting decisions reflects the high stakes involved in rebooting one of cinema's most enduring franchises. With Pattinson locked in as Bond, the selection of the villain and supporting cast will be crucial in defining the tone of the next chapter. Fans await further details on the release schedule and plot specifics as production moves forward under Villeneuve's direction.