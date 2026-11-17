Amazon MGM Studios confirms Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. Prediction app Kalshi lists Cillian Murphy as the frontrunner to play the film's antagonist.

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that Robert Pattinson will portray the iconic secret agent James Bond in the upcoming cinematic installment. The confirmation came on Monday via the official 007 Instagram account, which posted a photograph of Pattinson holding a firearm. The post included the definitive caption stating that Robert Pattinson is James Bond.

Cillian Murphy Leads Villain Predictions

While Pattinson takes the lead as the new spy, prediction marketplace Kalshi identifies Cillian Murphy as the top contender to play the antagonist in the film. The prediction app assigns Murphy a 29 percent chance of playing the villain role. This places him ahead of Barry Keoghan, who sits at 23 percent odds, and Idris Elba, who follows at 19 percent.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond: Who Are the Frontrunners for the Next Bond Girl?

Other actors listed on the platform for the potential villain role include Adam Driver, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, and Oscar Isaac. No official statement from Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed who will assume the role of the primary antagonist for the next film in the franchise.

Production Team and Creative Vision

Denis Villeneuve is confirmed to direct the new film. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are serving as producers, with Tanya Lapointe in the role of executive producer. Steven Knight is credited with writing the script for the project.

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Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, issued a statement on Monday describing the casting as a defining moment for the studio. He stated that Robert Pattinson possesses a remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity. Hopkins emphasized that these qualities make Pattinson an exceptional choice to carry forward the legacy of the character.

Rattinson Reaction and Casting Process

Robert Pattinson spoke to Variety shortly after the announcement. He described the role as the honor of a lifetime and expressed deep gratitude to the studio executives. He thanked Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, and Tanya Lapointe for their belief in him.

Pattinson called the role a dream come true and expressed excitement about the partnership with the creative team. The casting decision follows weeks of speculation and last-minute changes. Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and a mystery actor were previously considered frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig.

Final auditions for the role took place last month at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. The image released by the studio replicated the pose of Daniel Craig, who was cast as Bond in 2005. This visual choice highlights the connection between the previous iteration and the new era of the franchise.

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Potential Cast for New Bond Girls

Attention has shifted to potential actresses for the role of the Bond girl. Sydney Sweeney is among those rumored to be in consideration. Trina Parks, the first Black actress to play a Bond girl in 1971, endorsed Sweeney to The Telegraph. Parks cited Sweeney's ownership of her sexuality and classic Hollywood poise as key assets.

Maya Jama is also reportedly in the running for the role. The presenter recently left Love Island after signing a seven-figure global deal with Netflix. Jama has expanded her career into acting with roles in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors. She has also signed with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor.