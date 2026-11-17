Amazon MGM confirms Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. The casting triggers comedic responses from Jon Stewart and royal endorsements.

Amazon MGM has officially confirmed that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic mantle of 007 in the next installment of the James Bond franchise. This announcement, released on Monday morning, concluded months of intense speculation within the entertainment industry. Pattinson becomes the newest actor to portray the legendary British secret agent.

Jon Stewart Mocks Casting on Daily Show

Comedian Jon Stewart addressed the news during Monday's episode of The Daily Show. Stewart used a fabricated narrative about failing to audition for the role himself to criticize Pattinson's selection. He claimed a series of travel and technology disasters prevented him from securing the part.

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Stewart jokingly cited airport delays, a Mississippi Riverboat crash, and a Microsoft Outlook outage as reasons for his absence. He further claimed he could not rent a car because he attempted to pay with his bank account. These fabricated mishaps were presented as the direct cause for his rejection from the audition process.

Stewart Compares Roles with Batman

The comedian argued that Pattinson already possesses an excessive number of iconic characters. Stewart told the audience that the production team ultimately awarded the role to Pattinson instead of him. He explicitly stated that Pattinson had already played Batman and that this was sufficient.

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Stewart concluded his bit by mimicking Pattinson's voice as both Batman and Bond. He narrowed his eyes and used a gravelly tone to deliver the famous line I am Bond. James Bond. This performance highlighted the perceived redundancy of casting an actor who already embodies another major superhero persona.

Royal Endorsement and Actor Statement

The British Royal Family publicly endorsed the casting decision on X. The account posted a message welcoming Mr. Bond to His Majesty's Secret Service. This official recognition from the monarchy adds a layer of traditional validation to the modern casting choice.

Pattinson released a statement on Monday morning expressing his gratitude. He described the role of 007 as one of the most iconic figures in movie history. The actor called accepting the part the honour of a lifetime. He expressed excitement about partnering with the team to execute the upcoming work.

Industry Speculation and Future Outlook

This announcement arrives after extensive rumors circulated about the future of the franchise. Various reports had suggested different actors for the lead role. Pattinson's selection marks a significant shift in the direction of the series.

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Early reactions from the industry indicate a mix of surprise and anticipation. The casting has generated substantial discussion across social media platforms. Fans and critics alike are analyzing how this interpretation will differ from previous iterations of the character.