Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, announced Monday. The actor shares how a school teacher once told him not to pursue acting, a doubt he overcame to achieve fame and net worth.

Robert Pattinson has been officially confirmed as the next actor to portray the iconic secret agent James Bond, with the announcement made on Monday. This casting decision ends weeks of intense speculation and follows a rigorous selection process that replaced Daniel Craig, who previously held the role for numerous films. The news was shared via an Instagram post from the official James Bond account, featuring an image of Pattinson holding a gun with the simple caption stating his new title.

Despite his current status as a Hollywood A-lister with an estimated net worth of £75million, the actor recently revealed that his path to stardom was nearly derailed early on. A drama teacher in his teenage years actively discouraged him from studying acting, suggesting instead that he focus on geography because she believed he lacked creative aptitude. This early lack of confidence had a massive impact on his self-perception, leading him to join an out-of-school club simply because he felt unworthy of formal training.

Also read Robert Pattinson Bond Casting Sparks Fan Speculation on Next Villain and Bond Girl

Early Acting Career and Breakthrough Roles

Pattinson joined the Barnes Theatre Company at a church hall initially to pursue a personal interest rather than a professional ambition. His first performance was as a Cuban dancer in the production of Guys and Dolls, a role that involved no spoken lines. He described this experience as a breakthrough moment where he overcame a deep fear of public speaking and performing in front of others. This early exposure helped him navigate the transition from school activities to more serious professional opportunities.

His professional career began to take shape when he landed a role in the film Vanity Fair, playing the son of actress Reese Witherspoon. At the time, he was approximately 15 years old. However, the experience was initially disheartening when he discovered that his scene with Witherspoon had been cut from the final film. This setback indirectly led to a casting director named Mary Selway giving him the first read for the role of Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise.

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Transition to Global Stardom

His portrayal of Cedric Diggory introduced Pattinson to a global audience, paving the way for his rise to international fame. He subsequently starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight vampire fantasy franchise, which cemented his status as a teen cult icon. Following this period, he continued to expand his repertoire with major roles in films such as The Batman, demonstrating his versatility across different genres.

The actor mentioned in a past interview with W Magazine that he considered entirely different career paths, such as music or speechwriting, after being told he was not cut out for creative subjects. He recalled a specific moment when a teacher told him to stay behind and advised against pursuing drama. Despite these reservations from educators, he persisted, eventually finding success that proved their doubts incorrect.

Official Announcement and Industry Reaction

The official casting announcement on Monday marked a significant turning point in his career. Pattinson described being entrusted with the role of 007 as the honor of a lifetime. He expressed deep gratitude to key figures including Denis, Amy, David, and Tanya, as well as the team at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in his abilities.

His name had only entered the shortlist for the role the week before the announcement. Other actors previously considered included Jack Lowden and Callum Turner, along with a mystery actor who had been viewed as a top contender. Pattinson stated that he is deeply grateful for the opportunity and excited about the work ahead with his fantastic team.

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Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Despite his rapid ascent and the high-profile nature of his new role, Pattinson admitted to struggling with feelings of imposter syndrome for many years. He recounted that he only joined the church hall theater group because he fancied a girl who attended there. From that humble beginning, a world of opportunities began to open up to him.

He shared that it took a long time for him to feel like a genuine part of the industry or to understand how he could contribute meaningfully. For years, he felt like he was scamming everybody, believing he did not truly belong in the profession he eventually mastered. His journey from a discouraged teenager to the new James Bond illustrates a significant personal and professional triumph.