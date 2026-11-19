Robert Pattinson replaces Daniel Craig as the new 007 following a secretive casting process heavily influenced by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez.

Robert Pattinson has officially been named as the next actor to portray the iconic secret agent James Bond. The casting decision was confirmed on Monday, marking a significant shift for the long-running franchise under its new ownership. This announcement ends months of speculation regarding who would succeed Daniel Craig in the lead role. The former Twilight star joins an elite group of actors tasked with embodying the British intelligence officer for the next chapter of the series.

Pattinson Replaces Daniel Craig in 007 Franchise

Pattinson takes over the mantle from Daniel Craig, who concluded his tenure with the film No Time To Die. The transition marks the first time the franchise will release a film under Amazon MGM Studios. Amazon acquired MGM in a major deal that transferred creative control to the tech giant. This structural change has directly influenced the production pipeline and casting strategies for the upcoming installments. The studio aims to leverage its streaming platform to bring new audiences to the historic property.

Also read Celebrity Reactions to Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Influence Casting

The selection process was reportedly heavily influenced by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez. Bezos confirmed he was deeply involved in narrowing down the final candidates. Lauren Sanchez reviewed audition tapes and reportedly identified Pattinson as the ideal choice. She described him as captivating and noted his strong screen presence and talent. This personal intervention helped elevate Pattinson from a late entry to the final decision. The couple played a pivotal role in breaking the tie among the top contenders.

Rami Malek Celebrates Friend's Major Role Victory

Rami Malek, who previously appeared as the villain in No Time To Die, publicly celebrated Pattinson's appointment. Malek shared his pride on social media, calling the actor one of his closest friends. He praised Pattinson's talent and expressed confidence in his ability to excel in the role. Malek noted they have maintained close contact since the news broke. He remarked that people are finally recognizing the depth of Pattinson's acting skills. The pair previously worked together in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

Advertisement

Secretive Auditions and Director Denis Villeneuve Role

The casting procedure remained highly confidential until the official announcement. Pattinson learned of his selection on Sunday morning from director Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve had previously collaborated with Pattinson on the Dune film series. This trust allowed for a direct and private confirmation before public release. The studio had initially been hesitant due to Pattinson's existing fame. They worried he was too well-known compared to traditional Bond candidates. However, screen tests with full costumes proved his suitability immediately.

New Films Under Amazon MGM Production Control

Future Bond films will now be produced by Amazon MGM Studios. This new corporate structure aims to modernize the franchise distribution. The upcoming movie will debut on Amazon Prime Video first. This strategy differs significantly from the traditional theatrical release model. It reflects a broader shift in how major Hollywood studios allocate resources. Fans await the first installment featuring Pattinson in the role of 007.