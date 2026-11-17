As Robert Pattinson prepares to become James Bond, the focus shifts to the glamorous relatives of creator Ian Fleming and Sean Connery, including Hum Fleming and Saskia Connery.

Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the next actor to portray James Bond in the iconic spy franchise, concluding a prolonged and highly publicized casting search. This revelation has immediately shifted fan and media attention toward the surrounding social circle, particularly the glamorous relatives associated with the character's origins and previous iterations of the role. While speculation continues regarding the selection of a new companion for the new 007, interest is also high in the prominent family members linked to creator Ian Fleming and former actors Sean Connery and Roger Moore.

Hum Fleming's Jet-Setter Lifestyle and Wedding

Hum Fleming, also known as Hermione Fleming, is the great-niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming and a central figure in London's high-society social scene. At 37 years old, she leads a lavish, global lifestyle that includes spending New Year celebrations in Switzerland, riding on white beaches in Indonesia, and relaxing at infinity pools in Ibiza. Her family background includes her father, who manages the banking firm Fleming & Partners, and a social circle that counts Lady Kitty Spencer and Millie Mackintosh among her closest friends.

Also read Pattinson, Robert Pattinson Is Your New James Bond

Last autumn, Hum Fleming married Zac Goldsmith, a 51-year-old twice-married father of six, in the Cotswolds village of Longborough. The ceremony featured a simple off-the-shoulder white Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and was attended by notable figures such as Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, Zac's sister Jemima, and Tom Parker Bowles, the son of Queen Camilla, who served as one of the groomsmen. Hum also maintains a close friendship with Annabel Eliot, who was present at the event.

Beyond her social status, Hum Fleming is a prominent advocate for epilepsy awareness. She experienced her first epileptic seizure at age 13 while watching television in Oxfordshire, describing the event as an out-of-body experience where her vision went out of focus. The condition resulted in her only retaining memories from the six months prior to the incident, while all earlier childhood memories remained clear.

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Diagnosed at age 15 after two years of medical testing, Hum Fleming was initially suspected of having a brain tumor, heart issues, or panic attacks before the epilepsy diagnosis was confirmed. She has been open about the reality of managing the condition, having suffered approximately three episodes a week at the height of her symptoms. She serves as an ambassador for the UK charity Young Epilepsy, having shared personal images of the physical aftermath of her seizures, including blood-stained pillows and a blistered tongue, to raise awareness.

Saskia Connery's Fashion Career and Global Presence

Saskia Connery, the 30-year-old granddaughter of former 007 actor Sean Connery, has established herself as a fashion entrepreneur and influencer with a significant digital footprint. She maintains over 84,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares images of her travels and professional endeavors. Saskia splits her time between the United States and the Bahamas, maintaining a global presence that spans from Paris to London.

Her educational background includes attending school in the United States before moving to France for higher education. She graduated from college in Paris in 2017, building a foundation for her career in the fashion industry. Her public profile allows her to document her adventures and professional life, keeping her connected to the international spotlight that has long been associated with her grandfather's legacy.

In 2022, details emerged regarding the end of her engagement to banking heir Phillip Thomas Muhr. A source close to the former couple stated that Saskia questioned the necessity of the marriage altogether, leading to the dissolution of their plans. This personal development highlights the private lives of those connected to the Bond franchise, who navigate their own careers and relationships away from the camera lens of the film set.

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Other Relatives and Franchise Legacy Connections

The network of relatives associated with the James Bond franchise extends beyond Hum and Saskia. Other notable figures include Hum's twin sister, Chloe Fleming, who is also a prominent member of the London social scene. Additionally, Rose Grimond, another great-niece of Ian Fleming, has built a successful career owning a multi-award-winning cheese business, demonstrating diverse professional paths among the family members.

Relatives of previous actors who portrayed the secret agent also remain visible in public life. This includes descendants of Sean Connery and Roger Moore, as well as Daniel Craig's daughter. These individuals often inherit the style and charm linked to the franchise, maintaining a connection to the cultural phenomenon they helped create. As the industry prepares for the next chapter with Robert Pattinson, these family members continue to embody the elegance and intrigue that have defined the Bond brand for decades.

Impact on Casting and Public Expectations

The announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new 007 has intensified scrutiny on the surrounding cast and characters. Fans are actively speculating about who will play the glamorous sidekick, with names like Sydney Sweeney, Maya Jama, and Simone Ashley mentioned as potential candidates. However, the real-life glamour associated with the Fleming and Connery families provides a parallel narrative of style and adventure that resonates with the film's themes.

The intersection of celebrity, family history, and brand legacy creates a unique dynamic for the upcoming film. The visibility of relatives like Hum Fleming and Saskia Connery underscores the enduring appeal of the Bond world, where personal history and professional ambition often overlap. As production moves forward, the focus remains on Robert Pattinson's interpretation of the role, but the vibrant social lives of these related figures continue to capture public interest.