Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly searching for a rural property in the Cotswolds to settle down before James Bond filming begins, following years of transient living.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly searching for a permanent family home in the Cotswolds region of England as they prepare for a significant career milestone. The couple aims to establish a stable base in the British countryside for their two-year-old daughter ahead of Pattinson assuming the role of 007 in the next James Bond film. This move marks a decisive shift from their recent nomadic lifestyle, which has seen them dividing time between London and California while juggling demanding professional schedules.

Settling Down Before Bond Filming Begins

Robert Pattinson, aged forty, and Suki Waterhouse, aged thirty-four, are targeting a picturesque village to provide seclusion and normalcy for their young child. The upcoming James Bond production is scheduled for a potential release in November 2028, with extensive filming set to take place across the United Kingdom. This geographic requirement necessitates a long-term residential solution rather than the short-term rentals the pair has utilized recently. Sources indicate the couple is keen to purchase a property that offers privacy while remaining accessible to production hubs in the capital and surrounding counties.

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Joining A-List Neighborhood of Celebrities

The Cotswolds have become a highly desirable region for high-profile individuals seeking to escape the intensity of metropolitan life. Pattinson and Waterhouse would be following in the footsteps of numerous other celebrities who have relocated to this rural area, including Jeremy Clarkson, The Beckhams, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Claudia Winkleman, and James Blunt. The region is characterized by its historic stone villages and rolling landscapes, which provide a tranquil environment where locals tend to respect the privacy of famous residents. This communal trend among stars suggests a growing preference for rural living among those who require discretion in their personal lives.

End of Nomadic Rentals and Career Transitions

The decision to settle stems from a desire to provide consistency for their daughter after years of frequent moves and temporary accommodations. Suki Waterhouse previously told The Sunday Times in July that their life since having their child has been transient, with the family moving every couple of months in whatever location allowed them to stay together. She expressed a clear intention to return to London and eventually live near where she grew up in Chiswick, near the River Thames. Pattinson, who was raised in Barnes, has also identified London as his primary working base, having recently completed promotional duties for a Batman sequel and other projects in the city.

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Professional Momentum and Private Life Balance

Pattinson enters the Bond role following an intense period of prolific output, having completed six back-to-back movies including The Drama, Die My Love, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Three. His casting was recently announced after weeks of industry speculation, with the actor describing the opportunity as the honor of a lifetime. Despite his rising global stardom, Pattinson has consistently maintained a low profile regarding his private life, often shying away from the spotlight that accompanies such a famous franchise. Waterhouse has supported this approach, noting that they have always planned to raise their daughter near their original upbringing locations in West London.

The couple's relationship began in July 2018 and became engaged in December 2023, according to public reports. Earlier this year, Pattinson hinted that they might have already secretly married, though this remains unconfirmed by official records. While they are currently focused on securing a country home, Waterhouse retains ownership of an apartment in west London, which may serve as a secondary residence or investment. As filming preparations for the new Bond installment intensify, the couple's choice of location will likely be scrutinized by fans and media alike, but their primary focus remains establishing a stable home environment for their family amidst their busy careers.