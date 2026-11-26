Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse plan to settle in the Cotswolds with their daughter before filming begins for the next James Bond movie, leaving their nomadic lifestyle behind.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly targeting a property in the Cotswolds to establish a permanent family base in the United Kingdom. The couple intends to settle in the picturesque rural region with their two-year-old daughter ahead of Pattinson's commencement of filming for the next installment in the James Bond franchise.

Cotswolds Settlement Plans and Bond Filming

Robert Pattinson has reportedly set his sights on a quaint village in the Cotswolds to secure a long-term residence for his family. This move comes as the actor prepares for his highly anticipated role as James Bond, with production scheduled to take place extensively in the UK. The couple aims to move away from their recent pattern of frequent relocation and rental agreements, seeking a stable environment for their young child.

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Industry sources indicate that the decision to look for property in this specific English region is driven by both professional obligations and personal desires for privacy. Pattinson will be based in the UK for a significant duration of time to film the upcoming James Bond movie, which is projected for a potential release in November 2028. The rural setting offers the seclusion and normalcy that the couple has been seeking after years of living in the spotlight.

Precedent Among Celebrities and Previous Locations

The couple would be following a well-established trend among high-profile figures who have abandoned urban living for the tranquility of the Cotswolds. This exclusive group includes Jeremy Clarkson, David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Claudia Winkleman, and James Blunt. These individuals have all chosen the area for its ability to provide anonymity and a quiet lifestyle away from metropolitan chaos.

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Previously, Pattinson and Waterhouse had been dividing their time between California and London. They resided in rentals in Beverly Hills while juggling Waterhouse's music career and Pattinson's demanding film schedule, which included back-to-back projects such as The Drama, Die My Love, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Three. The transition from the luxury of Beverly Hills to the countryside represents a significant shift in their daily living standards and routine.

Family Stability and Educational Goals

Suki Waterhouse has previously expressed a strong desire to return to her roots in London to raise their daughter. In an interview with The Sunday Times in July, she described their life since having their child as strange and backward, noting that they had not been anywhere for long periods and were moving every couple of months. She emphasized the importance of being able to stay together as a family and provide a home environment for their child.

Waterhouse, who was raised in Chiswick, revealed that they have already applied for their daughter to join a primary school in the area. She stated that she plans to return to London at some point and likely live near where she grew up, by the River Thames. Robert Pattinson was raised in Barnes, further anchoring their professional and personal ties to the capital region.

Recent Public Statements and Future Steps

While searching for a country home, the couple maintains a presence in London. Waterhouse owns a stunning apartment in west London, and Pattinson identified London as his working base in September, stating he would be in the city until the end of the year to work on a Batman sequel. When in the UK, the pair are often seen taking walks with their daughter through affluent neighborhoods such as Hampstead and Notting Hill.

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Pattinson was officially announced as the new James Bond last week, a role he described as the honor of a lifetime. Despite the massive increase in global fame that this casting brings, Pattinson has consistently preferred to keep his private life out of the public eye. Reports from the Daily Mail note that representatives for both Pattinson and Waterhouse were approached for comment regarding the property search but had not provided a statement at the time of reporting. The couple, who have been linked since July 2018 and engaged since December 2023, remain focused on establishing a stable foundation for their growing family amidst their busy careers.