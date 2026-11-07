Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Test for Next James Bond Role

Reports confirm Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult screen-tested for the next 007 role. Amazon MGM Studios faces high stakes as major stars compete for the iconic part.

Robert Pattinson has officially entered the intense competition to become the next James Bond, joining a crowded field of Hollywood actors vying for the iconic spy role. According to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, the British star participated in a screen test for the upcoming reboot over the weekend of Oct. 24. This development signals a significant escalation in the search for a new actor to replace Daniel Craig, who concluded his tenure as the character earlier this year.

Pattinson Audition Details and Timeline

The latest contender, known for his leading role in The Batman, completed his audition process during the final days of October. Industry insiders indicate that the specific timing of the test was set for the weekend beginning on Oct. 24. This precise timeframe places his audition alongside other recent activities by major stars, highlighting the urgency of Amazon MGM Studios to select a successor for the franchise.

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Pattinson's inclusion brings a fresh dynamic to the casting process, as his recent success in the DC Studios universe has elevated his status in the global market. The studio is reportedly looking for an actor who can bring both critical acclaim and box office reliability to the long-running series. His previous work has demonstrated a capacity for intense, character-driven performances that could align with the gritty direction the new Bond films might take.

Other Major Contenders for the Role

Nicholas Hoult has also joined the list of potential successors for the 007 mantle, adding another high-profile name to the mix. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Hoult, who currently stars as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DC Universe franchise, has undergone similar screening procedures. His involvement suggests that studio executives are considering actors with strong backgrounds in superhero and comic book adaptations.

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The competition is not limited to these two DC-affiliated stars. The roster of candidates also includes Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor, all of whom are established actors with diverse portfolios. Each brings a unique style and fan base to the table, making the decision for the studio more complex. The presence of such a talented group indicates that Amazon MGM is casting a very wide net to find the perfect fit.

Studio Response and Industry Speculation

As of the time of this report, Amazon MGM Studios has not issued any official comment regarding the auditions of Pattinson and Hoult. The silence from the studio has fueled speculation among fans and trade publications alike. Many observers believe that the lack of immediate confirmation is a standard part of the casting process to maintain secrecy and prevent leaks from influencing public perception.

The decision will likely carry significant weight for the future of the franchise, which has been one of the most successful in cinematic history. Previous iterations of the character have been played by legendary actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan. The new actor will need to live up to these high standards while also bringing something new to the role.

Impact on DC Studios and Future Projects

The potential casting of a DC Studios star as James Bond could have ripple effects across the entertainment industry. For Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, balancing commitments to the DC Universe with a potential Bond role would require careful scheduling. Both actors are currently integral to their respective franchises, and any transition would need to be managed to avoid conflicts.

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The news of their auditions highlights the interconnected nature of modern Hollywood, where actors often move between different major studios and franchises. The success of the DC Universe under James Gunn has made its talent pool particularly attractive to other studio heads. This cross-pollination of talent is expected to continue as the industry evolves and new projects are greenlit.

What Comes Next for the Franchise

Following the recent auditions, Amazon MGM Studios will likely continue to evaluate the performances of all candidates. The final decision will be made based on a combination of screen presence, acting ability, and overall fit for the character. Fans and industry watchers will be waiting for an official announcement, which could come at any time.

The search for the next 007 is far from over, with multiple talented actors still in the running. The eventual choice will shape the direction of the franchise for the next decade. Whether the studio opts for an established star like Pattinson or a rising talent like O'Connor, the new Bond will undoubtedly face immense expectations. The coming months will be critical in determining who steps into the tuxedo next.