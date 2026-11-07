Robert Pattinson And Nicholas Hoult Round Out ‘James Bond’ Screen Tests

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult tested for the role of James Bond

Teyonah Parris To Co-Star With Denzel Washington In Christopher McQuarrie’s Thriller For United Artistsscreen test, Deadline has not only found out who the actor is, another suitor was also added to the mix.

While not confirmed, insiders tell Deadlinejoined Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner in recent screen tests to play the next James Bond. While it was recently reported that four actors tested, insiders say a fifth test was added at the 11th hour . Robert Pattinson To Receive 40th Annual American Cinematheque Awardwas joining the project and that the search was underway.

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Following two months of meetings, Deadline reported the first round of auditions would take place in August; since then, the studio, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and director Denis Villeneuve cut the list to its final group and worked out test offers in September. The final tests were originally planned for earlier in October, but due to schedule conflicts with the finalists were pushed to the end of the month so they could happen around the same time.

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While not confirmed sources say the group was no bigger then five actors with Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor among the others who would end up testing. It is unknown when the decision will be made though most believe it will come by the end of the month and potentially before Thanksgiving. Stay Tuned.

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