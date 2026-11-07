Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Join James Bond Auditions

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have reportedly auditioned for the next 007 role alongside Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden, reshaping the casting landscape for Amazon MGM Studios.

British actors Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have reportedly entered the casting race for the next James Bond, joining a competitive field of hopefuls for the iconic role. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars auditioned for director Denis Villeneuve in London last month. Their involvement adds significant weight to the selection process as Amazon MGM Studios seeks a successor to Daniel Craig.

The Audition Process and Director Connection

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are not strangers to the cinematic universe that defines this franchise. Pattinson previously collaborated with Villeneuve on the upcoming Dune 3, which may have influenced the director's interest. The auditions in London placed them alongside other prominent contenders including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor. These actors all tested for the part, showcasing their suitability for the legendary spy character to the casting directors and studio executives.

Also read Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Test for Next James Bond Role

Shifting Odds and Competing Candidates

The announcement of Pattinson and Hoult's participation comes as a surprise to industry observers who had previously focused on Josh O'Connor. The Crown star, aged 36, was believed to be the frontrunner after successfully negotiating the final stages of auditions. Reports suggested he had secured the role, but the entry of new contenders has altered the landscape. Jack Lowden is currently the clear betting favorite at Ladbrokes, with odds of 4/6, followed by Callum Turner at 11/4. Josh O'Connor has fallen further behind in the betting markets, now listed at 8/1.

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Actor Responses and Public Speculation

Josh O'Connor has addressed the intense media scrutiny surrounding his name. He admitted to the BBC that being mentioned in the same breath as the legendary role is extraordinary and bizarre. Despite previous claims that a castmate from his play Golden Boy leaked the news in a London pub, O'Connor declined to confirm or deny his status. He stated there is nothing more to say beyond the speculation itself. Meanwhile, Jack Lowden spoke to GQ Hype about the rumors, describing them as flattering but choosing not to add to the noise. He hinted that his future ambitions lean more toward directing than acting.

Studio Timelines and Career Moves

Amazon MGM Studios aims to finalize the casting decision for James Bond by December. This schedule would allow production to begin filming the next installment in 2027. The rush to confirm a candidate has reportedly influenced the career decisions of some actors. Callum Turner recently resigned as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd, a company he co-founded with his wife Dua Lipa. This move is seen as a strategic step to focus entirely on securing the 007 job. The studio expects a definitive announcement soon, as the window to start principal photography approaches rapidly.