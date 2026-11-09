Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington Star in Netflix Thriller The Take

Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington, and Daisy Edgar-Jones headline the thriller The Take. The film releases January 15, 2027, on Netflix in theaters.

The film The Take, a new thriller starring Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, has revealed its first official poster and detailed plot summary. The movie, which was previously titled Here Comes the Flood, centers on a deadly game of deception involving a bank guard, a bank teller, and a master thief.

Core Plot Details And Characters

The narrative follows Noah, a former Army captain played by Robert Pattinson, as he struggles to adjust to civilian life. During this transition, Noah meets Christian Carter, portrayed by Denzel Washington, a charismatic thief who recruits him to help rob Manhattan's richest bank. The plot thickens because Noah's girlfriend, Rose, is played by Daisy Edgar-Jones and works as a teller at that same financial institution.

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The official logline describes the premise as a story where a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief get caught in a deadly game of cons and double crosses. The film maintains an air of mystery, with cast members withholding specific details to preserve the suspense for audiences. The ensemble cast also includes Danai Gurira, Moisés Arias, Justin Kirk, and Sean Harris.

Cast And Director Perspectives

Director Fernando Meirelles, best known for his work on City of God, selected the project because of its unique script structure. He explained that viewers start watching without knowing where the story will go, requiring them to come along for the ride without too many expectations. Meirelles emphasized that the story keeps surprising the audience right up to the very end.

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Daisy Edgar-Jones echoed the sentiment of preserving the film's mystery. She stated that she does not want to set up the story too much because the fun of the film lies in its mystery and its unexpected turns. This approach ensures that the plot twists remain effective and impactful for viewers upon release.

Robert Pattinson expressed excitement about the project, describing it as a really interesting and exciting script. He highlighted that working with Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones felt like a dream-team situation that was pretty easy to say yes to. Pattinson noted that the collaboration was seamless and highly anticipated for fans of the actors involved.

Release Date And Streaming Plans

The Take is scheduled to release on January 15, 2027. The film will be available in select theaters and will also stream on Netflix. This dual release strategy aims to capture both theatrical audiences and the extensive streaming subscriber base. The release date marks a significant point in the 2027 film calendar.

Robert Pattinson is expected to have a prominent year in 2027, ahead of the anticipated release of The Batman Part II. The Take represents another high-profile role for the versatile actor, showcasing his range in a thriller genre. The involvement of major stars like Denzel Washington adds further weight to the project's marketing potential.

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The production of The Take has been shrouded in mystery since its initial announcement. Fans have speculated about the plot due to the lack of detailed information from the cast. The revelation of the first poster and the core logline provides the first concrete details about the narrative direction and visual style of the film.

Reviews of the source material indicate that the film aims to deliver a gripping experience with multiple layers of deception. The characters are caught in a web of lies that threatens their lives. The dynamic between the military-trained guard, the charismatic thief, and the bank teller creates a complex triangle of conflict and trust.

Netflix has positioned The Take as a major event in its upcoming slate of original films. The combination of a theatrical release and streaming availability suggests a broad appeal strategy. The film is expected to draw comparisons to other high-stakes heist movies due to its Manhattan bank setting and expert criminals.

The cast's chemistry is a central component of the film's appeal. Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington, and Daisy Edgar-Jones are all acclaimed actors with strong track records in both indie and blockbuster films. Their collective presence ensures a high level of performance and dramatic tension throughout the movie.