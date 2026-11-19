Margaret Qualley and Zendaya lead predictions for Robert Pattinson's debut as James Bond, while Kristen Stewart emerges as a surprising wildcard option for the iconic role.

Robert Pattinson has officially been selected as the next James Bond, sparking immediate speculation regarding the casting of his female co-star. With the American actor taking the lead, industry prediction markets are already positioning Margaret Qualley as the favorite to play the iconic Bond Girl. Qualley currently holds the shortest odds to secure the role, capitalizing on her recent high-profile moments and industry connections.

Qualley Leads Prediction Markets

The American actress Margaret Qualley stands out as the primary contender in current betting markets. She is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and recently gained significant attention during the Academy Awards in 2025. During that event, she performed a dance routine to the original Dr No Bond theme, showcasing a style that aligns with the franchise's aesthetic.

Also read James Bond Actor Welcomes Robert Pattinson to 007 Family

Her performance was widely praised for its elegance and connection to the series history. This visibility has bolstered her standing among industry insiders and fans who view her as a natural fit for the modernized Bond universe. The combination of her pedigree and her public tribute to the franchise makes her a formidable candidate.

Villeneuve and Zendaya Connections

Another strong contender is Zendaya, who shares significant professional ties with both Pattinson and the new film's director. The actress is linked to the project through her collaboration with Denis Villeneuve, who directs the upcoming Bond film. Pattinson has a history of working with Villeneuve, having joined the cast of Dune: Part Three for his third collaboration with the director.

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Previous projects include The Drama and The Odyssey, which established a strong creative partnership between the three. Zendaya also appears in Dune: Part Three, further solidifying her position within the same cinematic circle. Other cast members like Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh are also being mentioned in reports related to the project.

Sweeney and Industry Ties

Sydney Sweeney emerges as another potential candidate due to her connections with Jeff Bezos. The actress attended Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sanchez last year, establishing a personal link to the Amazon MGM Studios executive. Bezos oversees the studio that has taken over the License to Kill franchise, giving Sweeney a unique advantage.

Additionally, Bezos has invested in Sweeney's lingerie brand, creating a business relationship that parallels her professional opportunities. Her presence at high-profile industry events and her business acumen have placed her name in discussions. This connection provides her with a direct line to the decision-makers at the studio managing the Bond franchise.

Stewart Returns to Spotlight

In a surprising twist, Kristen Stewart has emerged as a wildcard candidate for the role. The actress could pair with Pattinson again, echoing their history from the Twilight saga. Stewart was Pattinson's co-star and former romantic partner in that franchise, creating a unique dynamic.

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This potential casting would go full circle, bringing two former Twilight stars together in a major action franchise. While unexpected, the chemistry and history between the two actors offer a compelling narrative for fans. The possibility of this reunion adds an element of unpredictability to the casting race.