Robert Patrick Ready to Return as Peacemaker's Father in DC Universe

Actor Robert Patrick expresses enthusiasm for reprising his role as Auggie Smith in the DCU. He confirms readiness to work with James Gunn despite no official announcement regarding his character's future.

Robert Patrick has signaled his eagerness to return to the screen in a new capacity within the DC Universe. The actor, known for his portrayal of Auggie Smith in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, recently celebrated his sixtieth birthday with a message from fans that referenced his character's multiversal presence. One supporter posted on social media, wishing a happy sixtieth birthday to Peacemaker's father in any and every universe. The comment highlighted the enduring appreciation for Patrick's performance in the acclaimed television production.

Patrick Confirms Return Availability

Robert Patrick explicitly stated that he is prepared to reprise his role or take on a different part under the creative direction of James Gunn. During a recent interaction, the actor clarified that while no official project has been announced, the door remains open for future collaborations. He described himself as a gun for hire, indicating that if the right role becomes available, he is ready to wear the suit. This statement comes as James Gunn continues to develop new projects for the DC Studios under his leadership.

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Legacy of Auggie Smith Character

Robert Patrick was first introduced to audiences as Auggie Smith, also known as White Dragon, in the first season of Peacemaker. The character was depicted as an abusive father and a supervillain who earned critical praise for his intense performance. The first chapter of the series concluded with the death of this specific version of Auggie Smith. The portrayal was widely admired, with fans noting that casting Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's dad remains one of their favorite decisions in the show.

Alternate Reality and Series Conclusion

The actor returned to the role in the second season of Peacemaker, which aired last year. In this iteration, Patrick played an alternate version of Auggie Smith who was good and kind. This alternate character also met his end eventually, closing the narrative arc for the father figure in the series. A fan-run death pool survey previously asked two hundred thirty-seven moviegoers to predict character survival rates in future films, reflecting the audience's deep engagement with the storyline.

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Fan Reaction and Community Speculation

Online communities have been vocal about their support for Patrick's return to the franchise. A user with the handle @somegeekguy echoed similar sentiments on social platforms, reinforcing the positive reception of the actor's work. Another fan caught James Gunn's eye on Threads after dressing up as a key Lanterns character from the DCU. This interaction suggests that the creative head of DC Studios is actively monitoring fan enthusiasm and potential casting ideas.

Future Implications for the DC Universe

James Gunn has not shared a specific update regarding Patrick's return in a different role or capacity. However, the DCU roadmap remains a topic of intense discussion among enthusiasts. A single Threads reply recently gave DCU fans the closest thing yet to an official roadmap for upcoming stories. With Robert Patrick expressing willingness to work, the possibility of his character appearing in new forms or alternate timelines remains a compelling narrative option for the studio.