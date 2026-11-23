Robert Kiyosaki predicts a global depression worse than 2008, citing US debt and money printing as drivers for his Bitcoin and Ethereum investments. See his rationale and warnings.

Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and a prominent financial educator, has issued a stark warning regarding the future of the global economy, asserting that an impending financial crisis will likely dwarf the market collapse of 2008. He explicitly predicts that this upcoming downturn could trigger a global depression, a scenario that fundamentally shapes his current investment strategy in digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Kiyosaki views these cryptocurrencies not merely as speculative tokens, but as essential hedges against the severe repercussions of government-induced overborrowing and excessive money printing by central banking authorities.

Kiyosaki Cites U.S. Debt and Fed Policy

The core mechanism behind Kiyosaki's bullish stance on hard assets, including gold, silver, real estate, and oil, stems from his analysis of the U.S. government's fiscal trajectory. He attributes the looming crisis to the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury, arguing that the government's inability to curb spending will inevitably lead to massive money printing in the near future. According to Kiyosaki, this aggressive expansion of the money supply will severely erode the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar, thereby driving up the value of alternative assets that are not subject to the same inflationary pressures as fiat currency.

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Kiyosaki specifically highlighted the colossal debt obligations of the United States as a primary catalyst for this predicted devaluation. He contends that when the government is forced to aggressively print money to manage escalating financial issues, assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum will rise in value in direct proportion. He believes that holding these crypto assets directly in one's wallet is significantly more effective than investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), although he did not provide specific details on why he opposes ETF structures in his recent public statements.

Discrepancies in Debt Figures and Money Supply Claims

While Kiyosaki's macroeconomic thesis is clear, his specific quantitative claims regarding the state of the U.S. economy contain notable inaccuracies that warrant scrutiny. For instance, he stated that the U.S. national debt stood at $49 trillion, a figure that contradicts official data showing the debt was approximately $40.7 trillion in November 2026. This discrepancy suggests a potential exaggeration in his assessment of the immediate fiscal burden, although the general trend of rising debt remains a valid concern.

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Furthermore, Kiyosaki made a claim that conflates government debt issuance with the actual creation of money, stating that the U.S. is printing $1 trillion every 90 days. This assertion mixes the concept of Treasury borrowing with monetary base expansion, a distinction that is critical for understanding true inflationary pressure. Despite these numerical inaccuracies, his broader argument about the erosion of dollar value due to persistent fiscal irresponsibility remains a central theme in his investment philosophy.

Strategic Caution Amid Market Volatility

Despite his long-term bullishness on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Robert Kiyosaki has recently advised investors to exercise extreme caution in the short term, specifically warning against buying during the current price slump. He famously cautioned, "Never grab a falling knife," advising that investors should wait for the market crash to stabilize before entering positions. This tactical pause suggests that even among strong believers in the asset class, timing remains a critical factor in avoiding significant losses during periods of high volatility and downward price pressure.

The context of this warning is further complicated by recent market movements, including Bitcoin crashing to $55,000 and other significant shifts in the crypto landscape, such as Ripple's RLUSD entering the top five stablecoins and a massive movement of 684 billion SHIB tokens. These events highlight the turbulent nature of the current market, reinforcing Kiyosaki's advice to avoid impulsive buying during active downturns.

Potential for Ultra-Wealth if Predictions Materialize

Kiyosaki remains confident that his current portfolio composition, heavily weighted toward Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold, and silver, could potentially make him one of the ultra-rich if his predictions of a global depression come to fruition. He views these assets as insurance policies against the potential collapse of the traditional financial system driven by excessive leverage and debt. His strategy relies on the premise that hard assets and decentralized currencies will retain or increase their value while fiat currencies lose purchasing power due to unchecked government spending.

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As the financial world watches closely for signs of the next major crisis, Kiyosaki's continued investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum serves as a prominent example of a growing sentiment among some financial experts. They believe that diversification into non-traditional assets is necessary to protect wealth from the inevitable devaluation caused by federal fiscal policies and central bank interventions. The coming months will likely determine whether this prophetic view of a depression-level event becomes a reality or remains a worst-case scenario.