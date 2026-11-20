Robert Kiyosaki plans to buy more Bitcoin as prices fall below $62,000, citing fixed supply and systemic financial failures. View analysis on his stance and market impact.

Robert Kiyosaki has declared his intention to purchase additional Bitcoin while the cryptocurrency trades below the $62,000 mark. This declaration comes during a broader market correction in November that has impacted both digital assets and traditional commodities. Kiyosaki characterizes this period as an opportunity for strong investors to accumulate assets, contrasting his actions with those who panic sell during volatility.

Kiyosaki Targets Bitcoin Dip Below $62,000

Robert Kiyosaki is actively waiting to buy more Bitcoin as the asset's price dropped to $61,666 on the same day he made his public comments. This current valuation represents a decline of more than 50% from the October 2025 peak of approximately $126,000. Despite the significant drop in price, Kiyosaki remains confident in the long-term value of the asset, viewing the current lows as a strategic entry point for serious investors.

Also read Bitcoin Price Rebounds Near $64,000 as Anthropic IPO Lifts Tech Stocks

Bitcoin Fixed Supply Drives Kiyosaki Strategy

Kiyosaki emphasizes the unique economic properties of Bitcoin, specifically noting that there will only ever be 21 million BTC in total existence. He pointed out that approximately 20 million coins have already been mined, creating a scarcity that he believes sets Bitcoin apart from all other forms of money in history. This fixed supply mechanism is central to his argument that Bitcoin could be the best money he has ever spent, despite the possibility that it might turn out to be a failure.

Robert Kiyosaki Criticizes Federal Reserve and Banks

The author attributes the current market instability to what he describes as incompetence within the Federal Reserve, major banks, and bond markets. He argues that America's national debt is only going to grow larger, a trend he believes is facilitated by banks legally stealing wealth through their systemic operations. This criticism of traditional financial institutions underpins his preference for decentralized assets like Bitcoin over fiat currencies and government bonds.

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Kim Kiyosaki Clarifies Kiyosaki Debt Controversy

Amidst these market comments, Robert Kiyosaki's ex-wife and business partner, Kim Kiyosaki, addressed recent reports regarding his financial obligations. In late August, it was reported that Kiyosaki owed creditors $1.2 billion, a figure she clarified represented loans for a partnership that owns approximately 1,500 rental units. She specified that his personal share of the debt is significantly lower, ranging from $30 million to $60 million, with each real estate investment held in a separate LLC.

Market Sell-Off Impacts Gold and S&P 500

The November sell-off extends beyond cryptocurrency, affecting global markets and precious metals. Gold fell 1.24% to $3,579 an ounce, while silver lost 0.95% to $42.42, according to TradingView data. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 dropped 2.02%, indicating a broad risk-off sentiment among investors. This widespread decline highlights the interconnected nature of current financial markets and the challenges facing both equities and commodities.

Sui Network Launches Hashi Mainnet for Bitcoin Finance

While traditional markets face headwinds, innovation continues in the blockchain sector with the launch of Hashi Mainnet. This development brings Bitcoin finance to the Sui network at scale, involving more than 20 partners. The activation of Hashi Mainnet aims to enhance the utility of Bitcoin within the Sui ecosystem, potentially offering new use cases for digital assets even during market downturns.