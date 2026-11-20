Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warns investors to delay Bitcoin purchases during the current market downturn, citing the crash below $60,000 as a time for patience rather than immediate accumulation.

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author and financial educator behind the iconic Rich Dad Poor Dad series, has issued a stark directive for cryptocurrency investors navigating the current market turmoil. He explicitly advised that potential buyers should exercise significant patience and avoid acquiring Bitcoin while the ongoing market crash remains unresolved. Although Kiyosaki maintains a consistently bullish long-term perspective on the flagship cryptocurrency, he emphasized that now is not the appropriate time to enter the market. This urgent advice comes as Bitcoin prices have plummeted below the crucial $60,000 threshold, creating a chaotic and uncertain environment for both retail and institutional participants alike.

The financial guru clarified that his recommendation is to wait until the present downturn concludes before initiating any new Bitcoin purchases. Kiyosaki hinted that he intends to adopt this same patient approach during the current market deterioration, suggesting that even seasoned experts are holding back. He reminded his large following of a fundamental investment principle: prioritizing the identification of optimal entry prices is far more critical than attempting to catch a falling knife. By waiting for stability, investors can secure better valuations rather than risking capital during volatile downward spirals. However, Kiyosaki did not disclose a specific price target or explain the exact indicators he will use to determine when the market has truly bottomed out.

Also read Robert Kiyosaki Buys Bitcoin Dip Below $62,000 Amid Market Sell-Off

This strategic advice follows a severe correction in the cryptocurrency sector that pushed Bitcoin to its lowest valuation in over four months. On November 20, the world's largest digital asset broke through the key psychological barrier of $60,000 for the first time since July. According to Reuters, Bitcoin dropped to approximately $59,381 during this session, shedding more than 3% of its value in a single trading day. The sell-off was accompanied by substantial liquidity withdrawal from regulated investment vehicles, signaling a major shift in market sentiment.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust experienced a record-breaking $541.1 million in daily outflows, highlighting the scale of institutional retrenchment. Broader data indicates that November has witnessed total net outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs totaling around $3.47 billion. These massive withdrawals from major trusts underscore the intense pressure facing digital assets and validate Kiyosaki's caution against impulsive buying during sharp declines.

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Despite the bearish price action, Kiyosaki has previously described such major market corrections as strategic opportunities for wealth accumulation. Earlier on November 20, he characterized the ongoing crash as a test of investor discipline and a moment of excitement. He observed that experienced participants are sitting back to accumulate assets at lower prices, while less sophisticated investors are attempting to sell everything. Kiyosaki stressed that Bitcoin's fixed supply cap of 21 million coins makes it fundamentally different from traditional government-issued fiat currencies.

He believes this inherent scarcity ensures long-term value appreciation, but only for those who can withstand short-term volatility. The distinction between successful and unsuccessful investors, according to his philosophy, lies in the ability to remain calm during downturns. Kiyosaki's consistent messaging reinforces the idea that timing and entry price are just as important as the asset choice itself, especially in highly volatile sectors like digital currencies. For individual investors, the clear takeaway is to avoid impulsive moves and wait for a confirmed market bottom.