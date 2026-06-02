Robert Kirkman Brings Turok Back to Comics with Skybound and Image

Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics have acquired the rights to publish new Turok comics, reviving the iconic dinosaur-hunting Indigenous hero. Along with Turok, they also secured the rights to Magnus Robot Fighter and Solar Man of the Atom. The return is seen as a win for representation and a boost for the comic industry.

Robert Kirkman , the creator of Invincible and The Walking Dead, is bringing Turok , Dinosaur Hunter back to comics. Skybound Entertainment, Kirkman's imprint under Image Comics , has secured the rights from Western Publishing to produce new Turok stories.

This marks a significant revival for a character with a nearly 70-year history across multiple publishers including Dell, Valiant, Dark Horse, and Dynamite. Turok first appeared in 1954's Four Color Comics #596, following a pre-Columbian Indigenous man and his brother Andar who become trapped in a land of dinosaurs. The series ran intermittently until the 1980s, then was rebooted by Valiant in 1992, notably tied to a critically acclaimed 1997 Nintendo 64 video game.

Despite the game's success, comic publication ceased again after Valiant folded. Subsequent revivals by Dark Horse (2009) and Dynamite (2015) were short-lived. Now, under Skybound, Turok is poised for a fresh start. Alongside Turok, Skybound and Image have also acquired the rights to Gold Key comrades Magnus Robot Fighter and Solar Man of the Atom.

No creative teams or release dates have been announced, though speculation points to San Diego Comic-Con for reveals. This triple revival suggests a coordinated effort to reintroduce classic Gold Key characters to modern audiences. The return of Turok is a cause for celebration on multiple levels. He is a compelling character: a man lost in time, forced to survive against the most fearsome creatures Earth has ever known.

Moreover, Turok subverted stereotypes. While early stories may have dated elements, Turok presented a strong Indigenous protagonist at a time when Indigenous people were mostly villains or ignorant sidekicks in Western comics. He offered a fully realized complex character. Indigenous representation in comics remains underserved, and Turok is one of the few widely recognized Indigenous heroes.

Skybound and Image have an opportunity to place Indigenous creators on the book, ensuring authentic representation. There are many talented Indigenous writers and artists who could make Turok shine, building on progress made by Marvel's Voices one-shots. For Skybound, Turok adds to a growing portfolio. Kirkman has already turned Invincible and The Walking Dead into multimedia franchises.

The Energon line of books-Transformers, GI Joe, MASK-has been a sales success. Adding Turok, Magnus, and Solar could further boost comic shop sales and attract new readers. The character's video game legacy also offers cross-promotional potential. In an era of reboots and revivals, Turok's return feels particularly timely.

The character's blend of action, adventure, and Indigenous representation fills a gap in the market. With the right creative team, Turok could become a flagship title once again. Fans of the classic comics, video games, or just compelling storytelling should watch for announcements. Turok is back, and this time he may finally get the respect he deserves





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