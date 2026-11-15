Robert Jenrick Takes Control of Reform UK Media Amid Internal Power Struggle

Robert Jenrick assumes leadership of Reform UK's media strategy, marking a pivotal shift in party direction and highlighting the deepening internal conflict between former Conservatives and original members.

Robert Jenrick has seized control of the media operations at Reform UK, a development that signals a significant turning point in the party's recent organizational restructuring. This consolidation of power occurs as the political party navigates a turbulent period marked by high-profile staffing changes and escalating internal factions. The move places Jenrick, a former Conservative MP, at the helm of communications, directly challenging the influence of long-standing party figures.

Jenrick Appointed Head of Press at Reform UK

Tom Milford, previously the senior communications adviser for Robert Jenrick, has been appointed as the new Head of Press at Reform UK. This appointment is widely interpreted as a victory for Jenrick, allowing his team to take over the party's media strategy. A Reform insider confirmed that Jenrick is now effectively in control of the media operation, stating that his entire team will run the show. This shift represents a departure from the previous leadership style, with Jenrick's allies Sam Armstrong and Jake Ryan also stepping into supportive roles to clean up the operation.

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Strategic Shift Away From Immigration Focus

Robert Jenrick is expected to drive a strategic pivot away from the party's historical emphasis on immigration and culture war issues. Sources close to Jenrick indicate frustration with the exclusive reliance on messaging regarding small boats and cultural debates. Instead, he aims to establish credibility on economic issues and broader policy areas. Jenrick has already begun signaling this new direction by calling for greater government intervention in cases such as Poundland and rejecting the Conservative proposal to abolish inheritance tax, arguing it should not be a priority.

Ed Sumner Replaces Dan Jukes in Communications

Ed Sumner, the party's Head of Communications, has been elevated to replace Dan Jukes as Nigel Farage's personal communications director. This change follows a scandal involving Jukes, who was exposed in a Channel 4 sting operation regarding foreign donors. While Jukes was removed from his role, Miles Goslett, who previously ran the party's media operation, was reassigned to special projects within Reform's expanding research department. These moves are seen by some as mere shuffling of personnel, but they reflect a broader attempt to professionalize the party's public-facing image.

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Internal Conflict Between Tory Defectors and True Believers

The appointment of Jenrick and his team highlights the deepening civil war between former Conservative defectors and the party's original members, known as true believers. Jenrick has emerged as a standard-bearer for those frustrated by what they perceive as the unprofessionalism and ideological zealotry of senior officials. This tension has manifested in thinly veiled attacks from Zia Yusuf, the party's Home Affairs spokesman. Yusuf's recent public confrontations, including a dispute with shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp at a proposed migrant camp in Piddington, are viewed by insiders as indirect attacks on Jenrick's influence and strategy.

General Secretary Resigns Amid Vetting Failures

Tom Waterhouse, the General Secretary of Reform UK, has resigned from his position following a series of high-profile vetting failures. His departure adds to the list of significant staffing changes that have unsettled the party's base. Critics within the organization, including those close to the true believer faction, argue that these changes indicate a lack of coherent strategy. One insider described the party as being at breaking point, citing a failure to pursue a unified message and a tendency for individuals to make up their approaches as they go along.

Implications for Farage's Succession and Party Future

The power struggle surrounding Robert Jenrick's rise is closely watched as an indicator of Nigel Farage's eventual succession. The battle over the media reins reflects a broader contest for control of the party's direction and future leadership. With Reform UK's polling numbers flatlining and then entering a free-fall, the internal factions are vying for dominance to stabilize the party. Jenrick's ability to push unconventional economic messages and professionalize communications may determine whether the party can broaden its appeal beyond its current core base. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether Jenrick's media overhaul can successfully reshape the party's public narrative and internal cohesion.