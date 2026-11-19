Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick has reversed his previous praise for Margaret Thatcher, citing lasting damage to working-class communities in his native Black Country.

Robert Jenrick has publicly recanted his previous admiration for Margaret Thatcher, marking a sharp departure from his stance as a Conservative MP. The Reform UK finance spokesman criticized the former prime minister's policies for inflicting deep wounds on working-class communities, particularly in the Black Country where he grew up. This reversal occurs as Jenrick prepares for a contentious re-election battle in his Newark constituency.

Jenrick Questions Thatcher Legacy in Black Country

Robert Jenrick stated that while the Thatcher government addressed industrial issues, it also caused irreversible damage to the pride and identity of northern communities. Speaking to The Sun, Jenrick explained that heavy industries in the Black Country were already suffering from trade union issues and mismanagement before the 1980s. He acknowledged that the Thatcher administration turned the economic situation around, but argued that the method used left a 'deep scar' on these areas. Many businesses closed during this period, leading to a loss of community cohesion that has not fully recovered decades later.

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Contrast with 2024 Conservative Leadership Bid

This current criticism stands in stark contrast to Jenrick's rhetoric during his unsuccessful bid for Conservative leader in 2024. At that time, he designated Margaret Thatcher as one of his political 'heroines' during his party conference speech in Birmingham. He used her legacy as a blueprint for rejuvenating a defeated party, drawing parallels between her rise to power and his own ambitions to replace Rishi Sunak. Jenrick told delegates that he rejected defeatism and aimed to rediscover the party's purpose by emulating the victory led by the Iron Lady. He described her strength as comparable to the iron cast in his father's foundry.

Political Rivals Attack Jenrick's Consistency

The Conservative Party has seized upon this shift in rhetoric to attack Jenrick's political reliability and ideological consistency. A party spokesman characterized Jenrick's political compass as 'all over the place,' citing his changing views on Brexit, borders, and the former prime minister. The spokesperson mocked Jenrick for naming his daughter 'Thatcher' as a middle name, only to now seemingly disown that legacy. They described him as a 'political weather vane' with no fixed principles, suggesting his positions change based on whichever way the wind is blowing. The criticism aims to portray Jenrick as untrustworthy to voters considering his future electoral prospects.

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Upcoming Election Battle in Newark Constituency

Jenrick faces a significant challenge in the upcoming election for his Newark seat, which he originally won as a Conservative MP. Sir Mark Spencer, a former farming minister and former MP for the neighboring Sherwood seat from 2010 to 2024, has been announced as the Conservative candidate opposing Jenrick. The Electoral Calculus website suggests that the split between the two right-wing parties could benefit Labour in the constituency. Although the combined vote share for Reform and the Conservatives might exceed 50 percent, the division may allow a Labour candidate to win the seat.

Thatcher as a Dated Historical Reference

Jenrick argued that referencing Margaret Thatcher is no longer a relevant political strategy for the modern era. He compared the relevance of Thatcher to his children with the relevance of Winston Churchill to him when he was growing up. He suggested that this historical disconnect does not feel like a long time ago, indicating a generational shift in political memory. Jenrick called for the country to move past these dated references and focus on future-oriented discussions. He expressed frustration with both Kemi Badenoch's adoption of Thatcher's mantle and Andy Burnham's criticisms, urging a new political direction that looks forward rather than backward.