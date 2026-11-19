Former Conservative minister Robert Jenrick has sharply criticized Margaret Thatcher's policies, marking a stark reversal from his previous admiration and use of her legacy for political gain.

Robert Jenrick, now serving as the finance spokesman for Reform UK and Member of Parliament for Newark, has publicly distanced himself from the political legacy of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, contradicting his previous fervent admiration for the late Iron Lady.

Shift From Admiration to Criticism

During his tenure as a high-flying Conservative MP and minister, Mr. Jenrick expressed profound respect for Thatcher, even naming one of his daughters Thatcher as a middle name to honor Britain's first female prime minister. He frequently cited her as a political heroine, particularly when he unsuccessfully stood for the Conservative Party leadership in 2024, using her example to suggest he could similarly rejuvenate a defeated party.

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Impact on Working Class Communities

Speaking to The Sun during his campaign to retain his Newark seat, Mr. Jenrick criticized the long-term effects of Thatcher-era policies on working-class areas. He explained that while he grew up in the Black Country where his parents worked in heavy industry, the destruction of those industries in the 1970s was caused by a combination of powerful trade unions, poor management, and policies from both Labour and Conservative governments.

Mr. Jenrick acknowledged that the Thatcher administration resolved some economic issues, but argued that their approach left a deep and lasting scar on these industrial communities. He noted that the subsequent business closures resulted in a significant loss of pride and identity within these areas, a recovery from which has been slow and perhaps incomplete even decades later.

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Call to Move Past Historical References

Mr. Jenrick expressed frustration with the current political discourse surrounding Thatcher, specifically targeting Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch for aligning herself with the former leader's mantle and Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham for criticizing the era. He advocated for the country to move on from these historical debates and focus on future-oriented discussions.

He drew a parallel between his own childhood and his children's perspective, stating that references to Margaret Thatcher feel as outdated to his kids as Winston Churchill did to him when he was growing up, a generation that did not feel distant in time.

Conservative Party Condemnation

The Conservative Party responded sharply to Mr. Jenrick's changed stance, with a party spokesman describing his political compass as chaotic and inconsistent. The statement highlighted that while Mr. Jenrick once named his daughter after Thatcher and embraced her legacy to aid his leadership ambitions, he now appears to want to disown her entirely.

The spokesperson characterized Mr. Jenrick as a political weather vane who lacks fixed principles or convictions, pointing in whichever direction the political wind blows. They warned that it is impossible to predict which version of Robert Jenrick will emerge next, noting that his shifting positions make his statements unreliable.

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Electoral Implications for Newark

Mr. Jenrick's upcoming re-election battle in Newark is expected to be highly competitive, with polling suggesting a tight race that could benefit the Labour Party if the right-wing vote is split between Reform UK and the Conservatives. The Conservatives have confirmed that former farming minister Sir Mark Spencer, who previously held the neighboring Sherwood seat, will stand against Mr. Jenrick in the next general election.

According to the Electoral Calculus website, although Reform UK and the Conservative Party combined could secure more than 50 percent of the vote, their division may allow Labour to win the seat. Mr. Jenrick has been approached for further comment regarding these developing political dynamics.