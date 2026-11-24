Conservationist Robert Irwin opens up about the awkward moment Prince William viewed his underwear commercial on The Graham Norton Show. Irwin explains how he turned a modeling gig into a wildlife conservation campaign.

Conservationist Robert Irwin has publicly reflected on a highly awkward incident involving Prince William during a recent television appearance. The young wildlife advocate was forced to confront his past modeling work when the royal viewed images from a commercial in which he appeared in his underwear. This revelation occurred during a segment on The Graham Norton Show, where the host surprised Irwin by displaying photos from his time modeling for Bonds.

Irwin Details Unexpected Bond Commercial Exposure

Robert Irwin, who is twenty-two years old, described the experience as one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. He revealed that he appeared on the program innocently, intending to discuss serious environmental topics with the royal guest. Irwin noted that it was a historic moment, marking the first time British royalty had appeared on the popular late-night talk show in the United Kingdom. He viewed the opportunity as a genuine honor to advocate for environmentalism on such a prominent platform.

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However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when host Graham Norton and Prince William, who is forty-four years old, decided to reveal a surprise behind Irwin's back. The duo displayed several images from an underwear commercial that Irwin had previously filmed. The conservationist admitted that seeing these photos with the Prince was not part of his plan, describing the situation as completely off his radar. Irwin recounted how he flushed red repeatedly while the royal inspected the revealing images on the screen.

Prince William's Reaction and Spider Joke

The interaction between the two men highlighted their long-standing friendship, which has been built on years of working together on animal conservation projects. Despite the initial shock, the atmosphere shifted when the conversation turned to the wildlife elements featured in the advertisement. Prince William made a cheeky quip referencing a huntsman spider seen in the commercial, comparing it to a python mentioned by Irwin. The joke caused Irwin to laugh hysterically, with the conservationist becoming so flustered that he tipped over and planted his face into the couch.

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Irwin later clarified the context of the advertisement to Extra TV, explaining that he agreed to the shoot to reach a different demographic. He stated that he is not typically an underwear model and that it was not his preferred type of work. However, the marketing team convinced him that the campaign would bring wildlife conservation to an audience that might not otherwise engage with the cause. He accepted the role with the mindset that "you only live once," prioritizing the environmental message over personal discomfort.

Turning Embarrassment Into Conservation Advocacy

Irwin emphasized that owning the incident was important for his advocacy work. He explained that the commercial allowed him to highlight the environmental causes he champions in a unique way. By participating in the shoot, he successfully created a conservation element that reached viewers who might not ordinarily follow wildlife issues. This strategy aligns with his broader goal of using popular culture to spread awareness about animal protection.

The episode aired in late October, providing a memorable interaction between the celebrity conservationist and the royal guest. While Irwin described the exposure of the photos as awful and embarrassing at the time, he ultimately views the experience as a necessary step in his outreach efforts. The incident underscores the lengths to which modern advocates will go to secure attention for critical ecological issues, even if it means confronting past modeling work on a global stage.