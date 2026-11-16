Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin ignited a fierce trans-Tasman dispute by declaring pavlova an Australian invention, prompting immediate backlash from New Zealanders and major brands online.

Wildlife conservationist and television personality Robert Irwin has triggered a renewed and vigorous trans-Tasman cultural debate by publicly asserting that the pavlova is an Australia n invention. The controversy erupted following his appearance on the UK radio station Capital FM, where the segment titled A Very British Day Out prompted the Australia n host to tackle the long-standing culinary rivalry between Australia and New Zealand.

During the broadcast, Irwin stated with certainty that the dessert belongs to Australia. He addressed the audience directly, declaring that while New Zealand might claim the recipe, it is not theirs. He emphasized that the pavlova is Australian, urging listeners not to believe the claims coming from their neighbors across the Tasman Sea despite his personal affection for the nation.

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Irwin Defends Australian Origin Amidst Kiwi Backlash

The declaration drew an immediate and passionate response from listeners and online commentators who identify with New Zealand. Irwin appeared to anticipate the backlash, quickly adding a disclaimer to soften his stance. He told the audience to not come for him, reiterating that he loves New Zealand and its people, even while maintaining his position on the dessert's origins.

The radio host Jordan North encouraged Kiwi listeners to share their opinions in the comments section, which led to a rapid influx of corrections and counter-arguments. The digital response was swift, with many users expressing shock at Irwin's assertion and moving to correct the historical record regarding the dessert's true heritage.

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Major Brands and Fans Join Culinary War

The debate quickly escalated beyond casual comments as major New Zealand-based corporations entered the conversation to defend their national pride. Air New Zealand, the country's flag carrier, posted a cheeky message to Irwin. They acknowledged his popularity but firmly stated that he has likely mixed up the origins of the pavlova.

Another New Zealand beverage company, Tank Juice, also weighed in with a humorous comparison. They told Irwin that while they love him, the pavlova is Kiwi. They compared the situation to Vegemite, noting that just as Vegemite is Australian, the pavlova belongs to New Zealand, describing the situation as easy as possible to understand.

Individual commenters offered less diplomatic responses, with some joking about past cultural exchanges. One user suggested that the deal was for Australians to take Russell Crowe while New Zealand kept the pavlova, arguing that one cannot go back on such terms. Others insisted that the dessert is one hundred and ten percent Kiwi, with Australia merely adding new takes and different toppings later.

Historical Origins of the Meringue Dessert

The dispute over the pavlova is not new, with roots dating back to the nineteen twenties. The festive dessert is believed to have been named after the renowned Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. The naming occurred after she toured both Australia and New Zealand, leading to both nations claiming they created the dish in her honor during her visit.

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Historical culinary records provide conflicting evidence that fuels the ongoing argument. A recipe for a Strawberry Pavlova was published in the New Zealand Herald in nineteen eleven. However, culinary historians note that this early version was a type of sorbet, which is significantly different from the meringue-based dessert known today.

Further complicating the historical timeline, a book titled Australian Home Cookery was published in nineteen twenty-two. This publication included a recipe for Meringue with Fruit Filling that closely resembles the modern pavlova. This source is often cited by proponents of the Australian claim as evidence of early development.

Culinary anthropologist Helen Leach has stated that historical traces suggest the recipe hailed from New Zealand. Conversely, Perth chef Bert Sachse claimed the dish as his own invention in nineteen thirty-five. These conflicting accounts from experts and chefs continue to prevent a definitive resolution to the trans-Tasman debate, keeping the cultural rivalry alive in the culinary world.