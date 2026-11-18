Robert Griffin III says the 'College GameDay' host's schtick on Ohio State is getting old.

Robert Griffin III has an issue with Desmond Howard criticizing Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. On "Outta Pocket with RG III," Griffin invited Howard to discuss what he said about Smith on ESPN's "College GameDay.

" Griffin said that he's willing to speak with Howard if what he said about Smith is an "honest football conversation. " "In real life, I've got no beef with you," Griffin said. "I just want you to be better as a Heisman trophy winner. I understand that maybe what you're doing is a schtick.

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But the schtick is getting old, and nobody wants to hear it anymore.

"But go on 'College GameDay,' laugh it up all you want. But when you talk about players, especially guys from Ohio State, you've got to give them the love and respect that they have earned. You might not feel like they deserve it because it's your rivalry. But it's wrong for you to try to prevent them from winning national awards or to be an OG that's hating on them for no apparent reason.

" What Griffin said about Howard is similar to the comments he made about him during a FOX broadcast of Ohio State versus Northwestern. During the game, Griffin called out Howard for saying that Smith doesn't show up in big games.

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"When you talk about the Heisman Trophy, you know, my guy Desmond Howard, he's been very critical of Jeremiah Smith," Griffin said during the FOX broadcast. "He said, 'When does this guy ever show up in big-time games? ' Well, he showed up in big-time games all over the place. What Desmond Howard Said About Jeremiah Smith "Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State.

That's not the right way to do this. We gotta be our Heisman brotherhood.

" Howard is a former Michigan star who won the Heisman in 1991. He recently questioned Smith's difference when he's on the field.

"You’ve got to have those moments. In the last two years, give me one game where Jeremiah Smith, the wide receiver at Ohio State, was the difference in a big game in the last two years," Howard said, per USA Today.

"This season and last season. Give me that game. As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and these one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that makes me say ‘he was the guy.

'" If the season ended today, Smith would likely win the Heisman, according to On3's latest Heisman rankings. This year, Smith has caught 80 passes for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns with two starting quarterbacks. Robert Griffin III has an issue with Desmond Howard criticizing Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. On"Outta Pocket with RG III," Griffin invited Howard to discuss what he said about Smith on ESPN's"College GameDay.

" Griffin said that he's willing to speak with Howard if what he said about Smith is an"honest football conversation. ""I just want you to be better as a Heisman trophy winner. I understand that maybe what you're doing is a schtick. But the schtick is getting old, and nobody wants to hear it anymore.

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"But go on 'College GameDay,' laugh it up all you want. But when you talk about players, especially guys from Ohio State, you've got to give them the love and respect that they have earned. You might not feel like they deserve it because it's your rivalry. But it's wrong for you to try to prevent them from winning national awards or to be an OG that's hating on them for no apparent reason.

" What Griffin said about Howard is similar to the comments he made about him during a FOX broadcast of Ohio State versus Northwestern. During the game, Griffin called out Howard for saying that Smith doesn't show up in big games.

"When you talk about the Heisman Trophy, you know, my guy Desmond Howard, he's been very critical of Jeremiah Smith,"during the FOX broadcast. "He said, 'When does this guy ever show up in big-time games? ' Well, he showed up in big-time games all over the place. "Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State.

That's not the right way to do this. We gotta be our Heisman brotherhood.

" Howard is a former Michigan star who won the Heisman in 1991. He recently questioned Smith's difference when he's on the field.

"You’ve got to have those moments. In the last two years, give me one game where Jeremiah Smith, the wide receiver at Ohio State, was the difference in a big game in the last two years," Howard said,.

"This season and last season. Give me that game. As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and these one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that makes me say ‘he was the guy. '"