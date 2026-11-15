Robert Griffin III and Desmond Howard Clash Over Jeremiah Smith Heisman Odds

Robert Griffin III defended Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith's Heisman candidacy after Desmond Howard questioned whether Smith has been a difference-maker in big games. The exchange became personal, with Griffin accusing Howard of Michigan bias.

Former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III and Desmond Howard engaged in a heated public dispute regarding Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's candidacy for the 2026 award. The conflict intensified following Howard's Friday appearance on ESPN's First Take, where he publicly questioned whether Smith has consistently served as the decisive difference-maker in the Buckeyes' most critical contests.

Howard specifically challenged the narrative surrounding Smith's dominance by stating, Give me one game in the last two years where Jeremiah Smith was the difference in a big game. He acknowledged Smith's impressive one-handed catches and statistical totals but argued that the receiver needed to produce signature moments against top-tier competition to justify Heisman consideration.

Also read ‘Wild’—USMNT Legend Tim Howard Protests Mauricio Pochettino Staying for Haiti Matches

Griffin responded with a sharp rebuttal during the Saturday broadcast of the Ohio State and Northwestern game on Fox. He accused Howard of exhibiting bias driven by the intense Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, asserting that the veteran analyst needed to stop hating on Smith simply because he plays for the Buckeyes.

Griffin backed his endorsement with a specific condition attached to Ohio State's final regular-season games. He wrote on X that if Ohio State wins out, Jeremiah Smith should win the Heisman Trophy because he is the best player in the country. This statement directly countered Howard's skepticism regarding Smith's ability to elevate the team in high-stakes environments.

Advertisement

Smith's statistical profile remains formidable as he approaches the end of the college football season. He currently ranks second nationally in receiving yards with 1,317, is tied for second in receptions with 80, and leads the nation with 15 receiving touchdowns. His production has been a cornerstone of Ohio State's offensive success throughout the campaign.

The receiver recently solidified his legacy by breaking the Big Ten career receiving yards record. He reached 3,875 career yards during a performance where he caught 11 passes for 117 yards. He also tied the conference record for 100-yard receiving games, reaching 17 such performances this season alone.

The exchange escalated beyond football analysis into personal accusations on social media. Howard accused Griffin of manufacturing a personal beef to gain attention and virtual validation. He urged Griffin to challenge the argument directly rather than engaging in ad hominem attacks designed to discredit his opponent.

Griffin did not back down from the personal nature of the debate. He accused Howard of dishonesty in his evaluations of Smith and former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. Griffin argued that Howard was employing biased takedown attempts and fabricated analysis to undermine rival program stars.

Advertisement

Howard defended his position by reiterating that he was not questioning Smith's talent but rather his specific impact in the biggest moments. He wrote that Smith is an extraordinary talent but maintained that the Heisman discussion requires honest analysis of clutch performance rather than automatic praise based on volume statistics.

Both men are former Heisman Trophy recipients, with Griffin winning in 2011 and Howard in 1991. Their public disagreement highlights the subjective nature of the award and the intense media scrutiny surrounding college football's individual honors. The debate centers on whether statistical dominance alone is sufficient or if specific big-game performances are required.

The controversy has drawn significant attention across the college football landscape. Fans and analysts alike are watching to see if Smith can deliver the signature performances Howard demands. Ohio State's ability to win out in the remaining games will likely serve as the final test for Griffin's prediction and Smith's Heisman aspirations.