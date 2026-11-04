Autonomy Capital founder Robert Gibbins sells his Founex home and returns to London following a brutal break-in, citing a collapse in Swiss safety standards and police response.

Robert Gibbins, the British billionaire founder of investment fund Autonomy Capital, has permanently left Switzerland following a violent burglary at his Lake Geneva villa in Founex. After 15 years of residency, Gibbins sold his property and relocated his family to London, declaring that the incident shattered his confidence in the nation's long-standing reputation for safety and security.

The Violent Break-In Mechanism

The attack occurred in the early hours of January 1 at Gibbins' residence in the canton of Vaud. Burglars exploited a rare moment when the house was empty to execute a highly destructive raid. The intruders forced their way into the property and demolished an interior wall specifically to access a heavy safe.

Also read BBC Director Of Research & Development Jatin Aythora Quits

The safe itself weighed more than 200kg, yet thieves managed to remove it along with valuable items and irreplaceable family heirlooms. After securing their loot, the criminals smashed through the main gate and escaped the scene. Gibbins did not assign a monetary value to the stolen goods, emphasizing that the loss was personal and permanent.

Stakeholder Positions and Police Response

Gibbins believes the criminals conducted prior reconnaissance before launching the raid. He noted that such a brazen operation involving the removal of a 200kg safe was unheard of in other major financial hubs like Hong Kong or New York, suggesting a normalization of extreme crime in Switzerland.

Advertisement

Conversations with neighbors revealed that almost every household in the surrounding area had experienced a burglary in the previous three or four years. Gibbins joined a local WhatsApp alert group in the Coppet area, where residents frequently shared reports of prowlers and break-ins. The situation worsened due to the official police response to the incident.

According to Gibbins, cantonal police recommended installing reinforced doors, bulletproof windows, or hiring private security. He described the prospect of living behind high walls and floodlights as the antithesis of the open society that defines Switzerland. He argued that the state failed to protect residents from such extreme threats.

Real-World Impact on Families and Business

The decision to leave was immediate and comprehensive. The family sold their villa, withdrew their two daughters from school, and relocated their professional activities to London. Gibbins, whose fortune is estimated by Swiss newspaper Blick at between 65million and 70million Swiss francs, cited a breakdown in the social contract as the primary driver for his departure.

Although Gibbins established businesses in Switzerland and paid substantial taxes, he declined to disclose the exact amounts. He and his daughters developed a Swiss identity over 15 years, but he now views the country as failing its residents. He warned that Switzerland risks losing business founders if families no longer feel secure in their homes.

Advertisement

Official Crime Statistics and Regional Trends

Official figures present a complex picture of crime in the region. Burglaries and break-ins across Switzerland rose by 1.2 percent to 46,636 cases in 2025. In Vaud specifically, burglaries across all categories increased by 8.8 percent during the same period.

However, crimes targeting homes actually fell by 8.4 percent to 2,766 cases. This figure remains nearly a third below the 2016 level. Home invasions remained rare but increased to 11 cases, compared to between one and five annually over the preceding decade.

Cantonal police stressed that these offenses remain exceptional, although traumatic for victims. Gibbins maintains that the state must take concrete action to prevent further erosion of trust. He believes that by normalizing these crimes under the guise that no one was physically harmed, Switzerland is endangering its most valuable asset.