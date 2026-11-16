Robert Gardner Jr. Receives Arizona State Scholarship Offer

Servite High School sprinter Robert Gardner Jr. earns a second Division I scholarship from Arizona State. Details on his recruitment journey, personal bests, and future track plans.

Servite High School sprint standout Robert "RJ" Gardner Jr. has solidified his standing among elite college recruits after receiving a second Division I scholarship offer, this time from Arizona State University. The senior athlete, who holds personal bests of 10.40 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.92 in the 200, recently completed an official visit to the Sun Devils in Tempe. This visit marked a significant milestone in his recruitment journey, which has been defined by resilience, leadership, and a history of record-breaking performances on the track.

Arizona State Visit Highlights Program Strength

During his trip to Arizona, Gardner evaluated the Sun Devils beyond their athletic facilities, focusing instead on the internal culture of the program. He reported that the bond within the team and the relationships between athletes and coaches stood out prominently. Gardner described the campus as amazing, noting the school's commitment to supporting student-athletes both on the track and in their academic pursuits. He emphasized that he seeks an environment where he can grow as an athlete, a student, and a person, stating that Arizona State checks many of the boxes he is looking for.

Also read Dahle leads Weber State past Northern Arizona to tighten the race atop the Big Sky

Coach George Builds Trust With Recruit

A pivotal aspect of Gardner's positive experience at Arizona State was his interaction with head coach George. Gardner expressed deep respect for the coach's direct and honest communication style, noting that George kept it 100 percent transparent during their conversations. The coach expressed confidence in Gardner's potential and discussed how the sprinter could fit into the existing roster. Gardner valued this straightforward approach, stating that he wants to be surrounded by coaches who believe in his potential but will also tell him what he needs to hear rather than just what he wants to hear.

Overcoming Injuries To Reach Top Tier

Gardner's recruitment success follows a challenging journey marked by multiple hamstring injuries and difficult rehabilitation periods. Despite these setbacks, he has maintained a high level of performance in one of the nation's most competitive high school track and field environments. His parents and family view the second Division I offer as a true blessing, recognizing the extensive effort required to reach this stage. The support from his family has been integral to his perseverance through physical challenges and the pressure of elite competition.

Advertisement

Building Legacy At Servite High School

Before focusing on college commitments, Gardner helped establish a winning culture at Servite High School, where he serves as team captain. As a freshman in 2024, he ran 10.77 seconds in the 100 meters and contributed to a 4x100 relay team that recorded a season-best 41.55 at the Mt. SAC Relays. His presence at the school attracted other talented sprinters, including future state championship teammate Kamil Pelovello. Pelovello's father noted that RJ set the bar high in youth track, and seeing him succeed at Servite paved the way for the rest of the boys on the team.

Record-Breaking Relay Performance At Arcadia

Gardner's technical skill was on full display at the 2025 Arcadia Invitational, where he anchored Servite's 4x100 relay to a 40.00-second performance. He ran alongside teammates Jorden Wells, Benjamin Harris, and Jaelen Hunter during this historic event. This performance was part of a broader legacy of success that culminated at the 2026 CIF State Track and Field Championships. At those championships, the quartet of Wells, Harris, Pelovello, and Gardner captured the state championship in a meet-record time of 39 seconds, further cementing their status as one of California's most accomplished high school sprint groups.