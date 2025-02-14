Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vows 'Radical Transparency' at HHS, Addresses 'Spiritual Crisis' Facing America

Newly confirmed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged to bring 'radical transparency' to the department and address what he called a 'spiritual crisis' facing the nation. Kennedy, a vocal critic of the food and pharmaceutical industries, vowed to prioritize public health and investigate the impact of high-THC marijuana on people. He also emphasized the importance of addressing mental health issues and substance abuse.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged to usher in 'radical transparency' at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ( HHS ) shortly after his Senate confirmation and swearing-in at the White House. 'We need somebody different who can come in and say, ‘I'm going to be a disruptor. I'm not going to let the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry run health policy anymore,’' he stated during an exclusive interview on 'The Ingraham Angle' Thursday.

'We're going to make — we're going to turn health policy over to people who are actually concerned with public health.'U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch administered the oath of office to Kennedy in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon. His wife, Cheryl Hines, family members, and President Donald Trump were present for the occasion. Kennedy's confirmation concluded a contentious nomination process, with some lawmakers expressing reservations about his vaccine views and his vision for the agency's future. The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy joined forces with Trump on the 2024 campaign trail, vowing to 'Make America Healthy Again.' Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was the sole Republican to vote against his confirmation.'Individuals, parents, and families have a right to advocate for a healthier nation and demand the best possible scientific guidance on preventing and treating illness. However, a history of promoting dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not qualify Mr. Kennedy to lead these vital efforts,' read a statement in part from McConnell, who cited his own battle with childhood polio as evidence of the vaccines' effectiveness. Kennedy told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the country is facing not just a 'health crisis' but a 'spiritual' one as well. He sensed while traveling across the country that some Americans feel 'disconnected.' 'You have a whole generation of kids that feel alienated, dispossessed, and they are in an existential crisis, not only because their health is, you know — 77% of our kids can't qualify for military service. There's a void in their lives, and no sense of usefulness or effectiveness or connectedness to their communities,' the 2024 independent presidential candidate explained. Kennedy argued that this lack of connection is fueling a chronic disease epidemic as well as depression, suicide, alcoholism, and drug addiction. 'I think we have to address all of those things simultaneously. We can't just say we're going to make you physically healthy,' he said.The newly sworn-in HHS secretary added that he's been a recovering addict for over 40 years and wants to help people overcome biologically ingrained impulses. The only way to do that, he said, is with a 'spiritual realignment.' 'A spiritual fire,' Kennedy told Ingraham. He explained that he believes Americans should have the freedom to choose the food they eat, but he wants 'radical transparency' so people understand what's going into their bodies. 'We have 10,000 additives in our food. The Europeans have 400. Many of the additives that we have are just illegal in Europe, and we need to move more and more toward European standards,' said the 71-year-old. He vowed to investigate the impact of high-THC marijuana on people and not to restrict anyone's access to vaccines but rather provide them with access to 'good science.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. HHS Confirmation Vaccine Views Health Policy Spiritual Crisis Mental Health Drug Addiction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caroline Kennedy Condemns Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s HHS NominationCaroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, publicly criticizes her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for his nomination as Health and Human Services Secretary. She calls him unqualified, warns of his dangerous views on vaccines, and labels him a 'predator' in a video message urging senators to reject the nomination.

Read more »

Caroline Kennedy Slams Cousin Robert Kennedy Jr.'s HHS NominationFormer U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy penned a scathing letter to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, urging them to reject her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as Health and Human Services secretary. Kennedy criticizes his lack of experience and calls his views on vaccines 'dangerous and willfully misinformed'.

Read more »

Caroline Kennedy Slams Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as 'Predator' in scathing HHS Confirmation LetterCaroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, wrote a scathing letter to senators ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing for HHS secretary. She accused him of being unqualified, a predator, and of exploiting the desperation of parents of sick children.

Read more »

Caroline Kennedy Exposes Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as 'Predator' in Scathing HHS Nomination LetterCaroline Kennedy, niece of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, sent a letter to senators expressing strong opposition to his nomination for Secretary of HHS. She paints a disturbing picture of her cousin, accusing him of being unqualified, a predator, and dangerous.

Read more »

Caroline Kennedy Blasts Cousin Robert Kennedy Jr.'s HHS NominationFormer U.S. ambassador Caroline Kennedy penned a scathing letter to the Senate urging them to reject her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as Health and Human Services secretary. Kennedy cited his lack of experience, dangerous views on vaccines, and tendency to exploit family tragedies for personal gain as reasons for her opposition.

Read more »

Caroline Kennedy Calls Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a 'Predator' in HHS Confirmation LetterCaroline Kennedy, in a letter to senators, criticized her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Trump's nominee for HHS, calling him a 'predator' who has misled the public about vaccines. She accused him of hypocrisy for discouraging vaccination while vaccinating his own children and of using his influence to lead family members down a path of drug addiction.

Read more »