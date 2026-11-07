Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Backs Trump Health Reforms Amid Resignation Calls

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he stands firmly behind President Trump's food reforms as Democratic senators call for his resignation.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he stands firmly behind President Donald Trump and the historic reforms the two are advancing together. Kennedy made the statement in a post on X, where he defended the Trump administration's food and chemical policy agenda.

The statement comes as Democratic senators have called for Kennedy to resign or be fired. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) have both issued these calls, turning the Make America Health Again (MAHA) agenda into a point of sharp political dispute.

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Trump Administration Food Policy Changes Detailed

Kennedy wrote that the Trump administration has rewritten federal dietary guidelines to emphasize real food. He also said the administration secured commitments from major food companies to remove petroleum-based synthetic dyes and other additives.

Kennedy added that the administration has launched systematic reviews of chemicals already in the food supply. He also said the administration proposed requiring companies to notify the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before introducing ingredients they independently deem safe.

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Kennedy also announced a proposed rule that would require manufacturers to notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when concluding that the use of a substance added to human or animal food is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). The rule would apply to substances added to both human and animal food.

The source reports that Nestlé officially removed FD&C colors from its products in June 2026. The company had promised to do so a year earlier, and its move is a concrete example of the dye commitments Kennedy cited.

The source also says the Trump administration told the CEOs of food companies such as Smucker's, General Mills, and Kellogg's that it wanted artificial dyes removed from their products.

Kennedy Defends Reforms Against Resignation Calls

Kennedy defended his record by describing the work as a mandate, writing that draining the swamp is a mandate and that the administration has an obligation to deliver. He argued that entrenched interests have exercised power in Washington under both parties for decades.

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Kennedy said he and President Trump intend to keep fighting until the American people, rather than corporate influence, drive health policy. He also said there are hundreds of other accomplishments, but there is still more work to do.

Warnock wrote that unless Kennedy is interested in spending the next two years in front of Congressional committees, he should go ahead and resign now. The source does not report a separate statement from Alsobrooks beyond her call for Kennedy to resign or be fired.

Next Priorities for Food Ingredient Reform

Kennedy said the administration must finish food-ingredient reform, advance its work on ultra-processed foods, and put children's health at the center of federal policy. He said he will keep pressing those priorities across the administration and work with anyone in either party who will help deliver them.

The pending GRAS notification rule and the ongoing chemical reviews are the steps Kennedy linked to these priorities. The source does not give a completion date for either effort, so their timing remains unconfirmed.