Robert Downey Jr posted a Thanksgiving image with 'Boris Catering' text, fueling speculation that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will join Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr. used his official Instagram account to share a custom Thanksgiving artwork that has triggered intense fan speculation regarding his upcoming role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The image, posted during the holiday season, contained numerous subtle hints and Easter eggs that quickly drew the attention of the online community. One specific detail in the artwork has become the focal point of recent theories about the cast and plot of the upcoming blockbuster film.

At the top right corner of the shared image, the text 'Boris Catering 4 PM' is clearly visible. This seemingly innocuous phrase has sparked a wave of analysis among dedicated fans and theorists. The phrase directly references a character from the Marvel comics known as Boris, who serves as the loyal caretaker and advisor to Victor von Doom. In the comic book lore, Boris is not just a servant but a key figure in Doom's life, having cared for him since childhood.

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The primary implication of this Easter egg is that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange may appear in the MCU movie in disguise as Boris. This theory suggests that the Sorcerer Supreme could be working under the radar, posing as one of Doctor Doom's lieutenants. Such a plot twist would mark a significant departure from Strange's traditional role as a defender of reality, potentially aligning him with the film's central antagonist.

Rumors that Doctor Strange will side with Doctor Doom have circulated for some time, gaining substantial traction after Strange revealed a third eye in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In MCU history, Doctor Strange is known for meddling with the multiverse for the greater good, often bending the rules to achieve necessary outcomes. His actions have repeatedly challenged the natural order of the universe.

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In Spider-Man: No Way Home, he rewrote reality to protect Spider-Man's identity, a decision that had far-reaching consequences for multiple dimensions. In Multiverse of Madness, he possessed a dead body and traveled across universes to save America Chavez, triggering a dangerous multiversal incursion. These past actions establish a precedent for Strange making morally complex choices that blur the line between hero and villain.

In Avengers: Doomsday, those past incursions might tie him directly to Doctor Doom, creating a narrative where Strange's previous actions have unintended, catastrophic results. His arc could shift the balance of power before Avengers: Secret Wars, setting the stage for a more complex conflict. Theories drawing from Marvel comics hints about Doctor Strange allying with Doctor Doom might take shape in the December 18, 2026, movie.

The end-credits scene of Multiverse of Madness showed Doctor Strange setting out with Clea to fix an incursion, suggesting he has direct stakes in whatever multiversal crisis Doomsday triggers. Additionally, at the end of that film, a third eye opened up on Strange's forehead, a visual cue that many fans believe signifies his growing darkness or connection to darker forces. This physical change has fueled speculation about his potential alignment with Doom.

Further supporting the Boris theory, leaked promotional content for Avengers: Doomsday featured a mysterious figure wearing a metal mask with a circular opening on the forehead. Fan speculation claims that this figure might be Strange assuming the guise of one of Doom's lieutenants, effectively hiding his true identity. The circular opening matches the placement of the third eye, providing a plausible explanation for the costume design.

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Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe six years after Tony Stark's death to play Victor von Doom in the next two Avengers films. His return has been a major talking point since he was announced in the role, with fans eager to see how he will portray the iconic villain. The combination of Downey's casting and the subtle hints in his social media posts has created a perfect storm of anticipation and theorizing.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature a large number of current and former heroes from the superhero genre, adding to the complexity of the storyline. The film promises to resolve the multiversal chaos introduced in recent years while setting up the events of Secret Wars. Fans are eagerly awaiting further clues from the studio to confirm or deny the Doctor Strange Boris theory.