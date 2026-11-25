Robert Downey Jr shares a Thanksgiving seating chart featuring Doctor Doom that hints at the return of Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and other key MCU characters for the upcoming film.

Robert Downey Jr. has posted a new image that fans are interpreting as a subtle confirmation that Scarlet Witch is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who plays Doctor Doom, shared the post on Instagram to coincide with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, sparking immediate speculation among the fanbase regarding which characters will appear in the next major franchise installment.

Seating Chart Hints At Major Character Returns

The core detail that has ignited discussion is the inclusion of Wanda Maximoff's name on the seating chart depicted in the image. She is positioned directly next to Doctor Doom, a placement that suggests she holds a significant narrative role in the film. This visual cue supports previous rumors that Doctor Doom would seek out Wanda, as he previously claimed Bruce Banner, indicating that her powers are essential to his larger scheme involving the Avengers.

Also read Chris Evans Confirms Robert Downey Jr Wears Mask Throughout Doctor Doom Film

Doctor Doom Collects Wanda Maximoff's Powers

Speculation regarding Wanda Maximoff's return began shortly after her initial death in the franchise. She was previously confirmed to be alive, and Doctor Doom's dialogue in earlier installments explicitly stated that he intended to collect her power in the same manner he did with Bruce Banner. This establishes a clear motivation for the villain to recruit her, as he aims to dominate the Avengers and harness the raw strength of multiple key figures to achieve his goals.

Spider-Man and Peter Parker Location Mystery

Beyond Wanda, the image contains further clues that align with existing fan theories about the current state of the Marvel universe. The name Peter appears to be partially obscured behind Doctor Doom's finger on the chart. This visual element supports the theory that Doctor Doom has taken control of Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man. This connection is bolstered by the post-credits scene of a previous film, which showed Spider-Man stranded in space, leaving his ultimate fate uncertain for years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loki And Bruce Banner Play Key Roles

The seating arrangement also features the names of Loki and Bruce, reinforcing their involvement in the upcoming story. The inclusion of Loki suggests a direct confrontation between the God of Mischief and Doctor Doom, a matchup that many viewers have anticipated for some time. Additionally, Bruce's presence further confirms that the Hulk is a central component of Doctor Doom's plan, a fact that comes as no surprise given the character's immense raw power and utility to any ambitious leader.

Sue Storm And Fan Reactions To The Tease

Sue Storm is also seated adjacent to Doctor Doom on the chart, further emphasizing the complexity of the relationships forming around the villain. While the post may appear to be lighthearted fan service, the specific positioning of major characters like Wanda, Peter, and Loki suggests a deeper narrative preparation by Robert Downey Jr. The excitement from the fanbase highlights the strong desire to see these beloved characters return to the big screen, particularly as the release of the film approaches in the coming months.