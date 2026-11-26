Robert Downey Jr unveils humorous new illustrations of Doctor Doom and Reed Richards for Thanksgiving, playfully highlighting their intense rivalry with holiday-themed imagery.

Robert Downey Jr. has released a new series of humorous illustrations on his official Instagram account to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, featuring his character Doctor Doom battling it out with Reed Richards. The artwork depicts the iconic Marvel rivals engaging in a petty argument over a dinner table, transforming their epic superhero feud into a lighthearted family dispute. These drawings do not represent specific scenes from the upcoming film but instead highlight the historical animosity between the two brilliant scientists.

The deep-seated conflict between Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom traces back to their time as students at Empire State University. During their university years, the two individuals constantly clashed while attempting to prove their intellectual superiority over one another. This early competition laid the foundation for a bitter relationship that would define their future interactions.

Also read Robert Downey Jr Teases Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man Return in Doctor Doom Image

The situation escalated dramatically when Doctor Doom constructed a machine intended to communicate with his deceased mother. Reed Richards warned him about the severe flaws and dangerous consequences associated with the device. Despite these warnings, Victor, driven by pride, activated the machine, resulting in a catastrophic explosion.

The accident caused permanent scarring to Doctor Doom's face and left Victor blinded by rage. He held Reed Richards directly responsible for the disaster, which sparked a fierce and lifelong rivalry. This backstory provides the emotional context for the antagonistic relationship portrayed in both the comics and the cinematic universe.

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In his latest social media update, Robert Downey Jr. presents a fully armored Doctor Doom mocking a furious Reed Richards. The first image shows Mr. Fantastic complaining to his rival with the question, Victor, did you do this. This line appears to reference a similar remark delivered by Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards in the recent Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

The second illustration depicts the two characters fighting over a piece of drumstick on top of a dinner table. Reed confronts Doctor Doom as they tug over the last piece of food, with the caption reading, Besties until. Doctor Doom responds in the image by saying, Gimme that last Drumstick. The artwork transforms their epic superhero feud into a petty holiday argument.

This follows a previous Thanksgiving post by Robert Downey Jr., where Doctor Doom banished Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm to the kids' table. In that illustration, Doom kept Sue Storm's seat right next to his own, adding another layer of personal tension to the group dynamic. The new post continues this trend of leveraging the characters' long-standing dynamic for festive entertainment.

These artistic contributions from Robert Downey Jr. coincide with the marketing campaign for the highly anticipated movie Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios recently released a new TV spot for the film, which contains additional reveals beyond those seen in the final trailer. The promotional material has generated significant excitement among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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The release of new content has contributed to a new record for Disney trailers. According to reports, the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday accumulated 563 million views, setting a new benchmark for the streaming giant. This success highlights the immense popularity of the franchise and the anticipation surrounding the return of key characters.

While Robert Downey Jr. enjoys sharing fan art, other cast members are also engaging with the media. David Harbour has recently discussed a secret from Avengers: Doomsday that he kept during his interviews. The actor, who plays the Red Guardian, has been involved in promotional activities leading up to the film's release.

Outside of the Marvel universe, other entertainment stories are making headlines. Danny Boyle has addressed speculation regarding Jack O'Connell playing Robert Pattinson's Bond villain in a recent project. Meanwhile, a popular Netflix star is facing a civil lawsuit following allegations of a physical attack and online defamation.

The animation industry also sees fresh developments with the newest entry in the Lilo & Stitch franchise. Although the 2025 live-action version had its share of issues, the new animated film has ignited a fresh wave of interest. Additionally, Disney has revealed a new collectible inspired by Doctor Doom, which will be available at the popcorn counter.