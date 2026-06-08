Robert Downey Jr.'s Return to the MCU: A Risky Move or a Fresh Challenge?

Kevin Feige has reassembled some of the biggest talents from the Infinity Saga to close out the Multiverse Saga. Behind the camera, Joe and Anthony Russo are coming back with the script for co-writer Stephen McFeely. They're all reteaming with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

Kevin Feige has reassembled some of the biggest talents from the Infinity Saga to close out the Multiverse Saga . Behind the camera, Joe and Anthony Russo are coming back with the script for co-writer Stephen McFeely.

They're all reteaming with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Amid all these comebacks, however, Downey Jr.'s return is arguably the most interesting, as he isn't reprising his iconic role as Iron Man. Instead, the actor is playing a new character, Doctor Doom. It's an understatement to say that the pivot from the MCU's biggest hero to potentially its worst bad guy poses major risks.

While marketing for the film has ramped up with the release of the first, details about what to expect from the villain, in particular, have been scant. Based on the comic books and backed by the description of the official promo, it's confirmed that Downey Jr.'s look will be as accurate as possible to the source material.

While that means that he will be donning a mask, potentially for most of the film, he will eventually have to take it off to reveal the character's scarred face. Exposing Downey Jr.'s face as Doctor Doom in front of Thor and Steve Rogers will effectively create an emotional reunion among the original MCU Big Three.

While the Oscar-winning actor is no longer playing Iron Man/Tony Stark in the film, he will still be recognizable to the remaining inaugural Avengers, considering that they have no idea what really is going on. In the film's narrative, he may be a villain, but Thor and Steve know his face as Tony's. Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom has garnered all kinds of reactions, both from MCU loyalists and casual fans.

Considering Iron Man's poetic ending in the previous film, there's understandably some pushback on seeing him again in the franchise, even though he's playing a different character. The actor himself has already come out to justify his decision to rejoin the universe, saying that it is a fresh challenge for him, considering how it demands him to deliver an entirely different kind of performance from his perfected portrayal of Tony Stark.

The jury is still out on whether he would be able to meet expectations, but it will be difficult not to be emotionally affected once Downey Jr.'s face is revealed in the film. Of course, it will be very different compared to seeing him again as Iron Man, and it's very important that the movie establishes that he isn't the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist that everyone came to love.

That said, seeing Downey Jr. again in the MCU will definitely add to the weight of the moment when viewers finally see what's underneath Doctor Doom's mask. The biggest criticism of the move has been how it highlights the MCU's desperation to make the Multiverse Saga work after it has been mired by different kinds of issues.

While both Downey Jr. and Marvel Studios have both addressed this issue, the verdict on whether this risk is worth taking will be determined only once the film has been released. The worst-case scenario is that if this doesn't work, the MCU will likely be heading into its last few years effectively





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